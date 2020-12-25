Pinocchio Trailer: Disney Fan Creates Side-By-Side Comparison of Original and New Movie

This week saw the first trailer for Robert Zemeckis' Pinocchio, the latest live-action remake from Disney. The star-studded cast is led by Tom Hanks and Geppetto and the new movie is expected to debut on Disney+ next month. Like many of Disney's live-action remakes, the new Pinocchio seems to have many nods to the original animated film. In fact, Matt Skuta on YouTube created a very interesting side-by-side video of the two movies.

"A side-by-side, shot-for-shot comparison between the 1940 film Pinocchio and the trailer for the 2022 remake. This video is intended to illustrate the variety of choices possible when creating a motion picture based on a written work and its remake," Skuta captioned the video. You can check it out below:

Pinocchio follows the story of Geppetto, a kind, but lonely wood-carver who builds a puppet named Pinocchio and raises him as if he were a real child. The puppet, Pinocchio, longs to be a "real boy" and goes on an adventure in the hopes of making that dream come true. The film was directed by Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and features a script co-written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (Cinderella, Rogue One; A Star Wars Story). Hanks is joined by Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy, Luke Evans as the Coachman, and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key (as Honest John), and Lorraine Bracco (as new character Sophia the Seagull).

The upcoming live-action film is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which is also being released this year. Del Toro is teaming with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on this stop-motion animated adaptation of Carlo Collodi's novel about a puppet boy becoming real. The film was shot in stop-motion and also features a stacked cast. The movie is set to star Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lived in Pinocchio's wooden heart as well as David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

Pinocchio begins streaming on Disney+ Day, which goes down on September 8th.