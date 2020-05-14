Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Breaks Silence on Johnny Depp's Involvement

✖

As Disney continues its plans for their massively successful but somewhat fatigued Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, many fans are wondering about the fate of Johnny Depp and his character Captain Jack Sparrow. After rumors of Sparrow being sidelined for a brand new lead amid Depp's own personal legal issues, any news of a potential sixth film in the franchise has been met with divisive responses among fans. But now producer Jerry Bruckheimer has finally opened up about potential plans, revealing that they might not have made a decision yet on Depp's potential return as the drunkest captain to sail the seas.

Bruckheimer recently spoke with Collider and was asked about a potential role for Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

"The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be," Bruckheimer revealed. "So, we’re going to have to see."

There's no word yet on what Disney has planned for the franchise, but Bruckheimer and a team are obviously working hard to make sure the next installment of the successful pirate series can serve as a revival. The films have suffered a steady decline in box office success and critical reception, with the latest film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales becoming the lowest-grossing entry at the box office so far.

Recent rumors have suggested that Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji star Karen Gillan could replace Depp as the lead, becoming the focus for a new generation of films.

The previous film attempted something similar by positioning Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario's characters as the next generation of pirates to embark on adventures. Unfortunately, audiences didn't turn out for that film to match Disney's expectations, so it seems like the studio and Bruckheimer are back to the drawing board.

In October 2018, original screenwriter Stuart Beattie spoke as if Depp's departure was a foregone conclusion.

"I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now," Beattie explained to the Daily Mail. "And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it's been great for him, it's been great for us, so I'm just very, very happy about it."

Hopefully we find out more about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and what Bruckheimer and Disney have planned for it in the coming months.

