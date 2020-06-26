Pirates of the Caribbean Fans Balk at New Movie Without Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow
Pirates of the Caribbean fans are calling "mutiny" over two separate Pirates projects that appear to be setting sail without Johnny Depp's franchise favorite Captain Jack Sparrow, including an already announced reboot and a female-fronted version starring Margot Robbie. Both projects are in development at Disney with series producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who teamed with Depp for all five franchise entries released between 2003 and 2017. Depp's savvy pirate appeared opposite Orlando Bloom's Will Turner and Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann in a Gore Verbinski-directed trilogy before reprising the role in two Sparrow-centric sequels, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales.
"It's simple," reads one popular tweet, "if the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie has no Captain Jack Sparrow, no Johnny Depp, I'm not watching it."
Another Twitter user shared a similar sentiment, writing, "I'm not against Margot Robbie starring in a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. I just think she should be starring along side Johnny Depp who made the franchise what it is."
Collectively, the five-film franchise inspired by Walt Disney's classic theme park attraction has grossed more than $4.5 billion in box office receipts since The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. Depp's role as the drunken but cunning swashbuckler earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and his popular character was inserted into the original Disneyland ride in a 2006 refurbishment.
The Pirates movie in development with Robbie attached to star reunites the Harley Quinn actress with screenwriter Christina Hodson, who penned DC Comics vehicle Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey for Robbie. Disney earlier set a reboot with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, who scripted the franchise's first four films with writing partner Terry Rossio.
Slide 1
prevnext
It’s simple .. if the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie has no Captain Jack Sparrow, no Johnny Depp, I’m not watching it 🤚🏼— Willy Wonka Tiktok (@WonkaTiktok) June 26, 2020
Slide 2
prevnext
I would just like to point out that I’m not against Margot Robbie starring in a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. I just think she should be starring along side Johnny Depp who made the franchise what it is.— Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) June 26, 2020
Slide 3
prevnext
Johnny Depp carried every Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He was going through financial troubles, a bitter divorce, and was falsely accused of assaulting his partner. He still killed his role EVERY MOVIE. You got me fucked up if you think I’m watching the new one without him pic.twitter.com/7NZfLF63Nb— Laith🇵🇸 (@laithalishious) June 26, 2020
Slide 4
prevnext
Disney could have both Margot Robbie and Johnny Depp united in one Pirates of The Caribbean film but they’re too freaking blind. pic.twitter.com/XTTvbEInrQ— Sienna (@winonasrider) June 26, 2020
Slide 5
prevnext
johnny depp didn't carry the whole pirates of the caribbean franchise on his back for almost 20 years to have disney trying to erase the work he put his soul into nope i won't be accepting it— maría (@jonsmanager) June 26, 2020
Slide 6
prevnext
Margot Robbie is a talented actress and all, but Pirates Of the Caribbean will fail disastrously without Johnny Depp. The People solely watch it for Depp’s Jack Sparrow. He is what made the franchise a success.— Avery Travers (@averytravers) June 26, 2020
Slide 7
prevnext
johnny depp trending should speak volumes to disney, we want johnny depp or nothing.— 🦇ᴅᴇʟ🦇 (@boovonghoulie) June 26, 2020
Slide 8
prevnext
If Johnny Depp isn’t Jack Sparrow in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie then we don’t want it, they can keep it.— F 🏹✨ (@peaceminusfive) June 26, 2020
Slide 9
prevnext
Thank you Johnny Depp. Thank you Captain Jack Sparrow for shaping my childhood. pic.twitter.com/8RSHsWmQRE— Marta ♏🌿 (@xdiordepp) June 26, 2020
Slide 10
prev
A new Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp? Good luck with that idea. pic.twitter.com/IW1MZqZwIe— John Jimenez (@johnj1138) June 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.