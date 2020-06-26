Margot Robbie to Star in New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie for Disney

✖

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is setting sail once again, but this time it has a different star at the wheel. Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie is reportedly starring in a brand new Pirates of the Caribbean film for Disney, which will take place in the same world as the movies that starred Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Christina Hodson, who wrote Birds of Prey and Paramount's Bumblebee, will be penning the script, according to a report from THR.

This new, female-driven Pirates of the Caribbean story won't serve as any sort of story reboot for the franchise, which has already released five films to-date. Robbie's movie will be a "wholly original" tale with new characters. Like the original Pirates films, the new movie will take inspiration from the iconic attraction at Disneyland and Disney World.

According to THR's report, this isn't the only Pirates of the Caribbean movie currently in development at Disney. The House of Mouse is also working on a reboot of the film franchise with original Pirates writer Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Robbie's film won't interfere with any plans for this reboot. Jerry Bruckheimer is attached to produce both films.

At this time, story details regarding this new Pirates of th Caribbean film are being kept under wraps. There's no telling who Robbie is playing or how her character will be inspired by the ride. That said, many fans will likely point to Redd, one of the more popular characters from the attraction. Redd was added in over the last few years when Disney made the decision to remove the scene in which pirates are bidding on women at an auction. Since her debut, Redd has become a fan-favorite and has inspired plenty of merch at the parks. There have already been reports that Redd could be the focal point of a new Pirates movie sometime in the future.

