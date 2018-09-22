‘Pirates of The Caribbean’: Keira Knightley Doesn’t Think She’ll Do Another Movie

Bad news for Pirates of the Caribbean fans hoping to see one more outing for Elizabeth Swann: Kiera Knightley says she doubts she will do another film in the franchise.

Timing is the culprit here, rather than boredom or frustration, at least as far as a recent interview seems to suggest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Los Angeles Times, Knightley’s cameo in the fifth installment was likely the character’s final appearance for a simple reason: big-budget blockbusters take a long time to shoot.

With no direct quote, it is difficult to know how committed she is to the idea, but Knightley has in general done more small or independent projects than big blockbusters throughout her career, so this reasoning makes sense for her.

That said, she still has at least one big Disney franchise coming up: she will star in the forthcoming Nutcracker movie. Her relationship with Disney, then, seems solid. And, as her cameo in the previous film suggests, she could probably turn up in a minor role if they could make scheduling work, and if her doing so made sense for the story.

Knightley has also apparently not stayed in touch with her fellow Pirates superstar Johnny Depp, saying that the pair have not spoken since wrapping production on the third film in 2006.

Back in August, reports surfaced that Disney was still developing a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Whether Depp or other members of the cast would return (assuming the film comes to fruition as planned) was not immediately clear.

The first Pirates of the Caribbean film turned Knightley into a household name. Throughout the late ’90s, she had a number of TV roles and a minor part in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace before breaking out in Bend it Like Beckham and capturing the attention of Disney.

Besides the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, she has become well-known for projects like Pride and Prejudice, Domino, and Love, Actually.

Depp is currently working in another blockbuster fantasy universe, appearing in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Knightley’s next big Disney movie is The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Other upcoming projects from the actress include Berlin, I Love You and The Aftermath.