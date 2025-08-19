Original Pirates of the Caribbean Star Knows What Reboot “Must” Do To Succeed

Seven years after the last movie, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is setting sail once again. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a reboot of the franchise is in the works. Across five films led by Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley, the franchise grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing film series of all time, but even successful franchises can have an uphill battle with long-awaited reboots. According to one original cast member, the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot must do two things if it hopes to succeed.

Speaking with fans at the 2025 edition of Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday, franchise star Orlando Bloom opened up about the upcoming sixth movie and what he thinks it will take to make it work. Bloom, who appeared throughout the first, second, third, and fifth films between 2003 and 2017 as Will Turner, said the upcoming movie needs to have a strong script and original cast members if it wants to find gold in the current media landscape.

“Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there’s definitely, I’m sure there’s a way to create something… I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back,” the actor said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “My thing is, if the script was great and — ideally it was everybody — it’d be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know.”

Who Could Return In The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot?

Pirates of the Caribbean launched in 2003. Based on Walt Disney’s theme park attraction of the same name, the franchise largely centers around Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow and his adventures on the Seven Seas alongside Bloom’s swashbuckling blacksmith Will Turner and Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann, Governor Weatherby Swann’s daughter who leaves her affluent life behind to become a pirate.

The trio led the first three films before Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) shifted focus Jack’s quest to find the fabled Fountain of Youth alongside a new cast of characters. The three most recently appeared together in a Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales post-credits scene in 2017 that hinted at their returns in a face-off with former Flying Dutchman captain Davy Jones (Bill Nighy). However, it remains uncertain which characters could return in the upcoming sixth movie.

Depp’s involvement in any future Pirates projects has been murky following his highly-publicized defamation trial with Amber Heard, though Bruckheimer did recently share with Entertainment Weekly that he’s been in talks with the actor about a potential return. Meanwhile, Bloom has expressed interest in reprising his role as Will, and told Saturday’s crowd that he would be in “if [the script] was great.” Less likely to return is Knightley, who last year confirmed she’s retired from franchises.

Fans will ultimately have to wait to see how the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot unfolds. Few details for the project have been released so far. The first five Pirates movies are available to stream on Disney+.