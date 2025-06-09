Orlando Bloom on Potential New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie With Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp

It’s a pirate’s life for Orlando Bloom. The actor played swashbuckling blacksmith Will Turner in four Pirates of the Caribbean movies between 2003 and 2017, most recently appearing with Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in Dead Men Tell No Tales. A post-credits scene suggested that the original trio of Will, Elizabeth (Knightley) and Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) would face off with cursed former Flying Dutchman captain Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) in a potential Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but the sea-faring saga has been marooned ever since.

“There’s been all kinds of things,” Bloom said when asked about the development of a new movie on Britain’s This Morning. “Who knows? There’s been talk [of a sixth movie]. I can’t say anything at the moment, because I really don’t know.”

“I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like,” the Deep Cover actor added. “I, personally, think it would be great to get the band back together. I think that would be great. But there are always different ideas, so we’ll see where it lands.”

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that there are two different Pirates movies in development at Disney: a reboot penned by Dead Men Tell No Tales and Mufasa: The Lion King scribe Jeff Nathanson, and a female-led spinoff as a starring vessel for Barbie‘s Margot Robbie from Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

After Dead Men Tell No Tales centered on Will and Elizabeth’s son, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), and Captain Barbossa’s (Geoffrey Rush) daughter Carina (Kaya Scodelario), the producer suggested a sixth Pirates would be a reboot, telling ComicBook “that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

While Bloom may want to get the Pirates band back together, Depp testified during his 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that Disney “cut ties” with him and dropped him from Pirates 6 over Heard’s allegations of abuse in a 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post. Depp ultimately won the defamation lawsuit. (“It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it,” Bruckheimer said of Depp’s Jack Sparrow in 2024.)

And Knightley, who played Bloom’s love interest and then wife in four of the five Pirates films, said in November that she’s retired from franchise films as taking jobs abroad would be unfair to her children.

“It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time. I was seen as sh-t because of [the Pirates films], and yet because they did so well I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for,” the Pride & Prejudice and Imitation Game star told the UK’s Times. “They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head.”

Knightley last appeared in Dead Men Tell No Tales, making a silent cameo after Bloom’s Will was freed from the curse that bound him to the Dutchman. Bloom offered a response to Knightley’s experience making the Pirates films earlier this year, telling Entertainment Weekly, “It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like… it feels almost like another lifetime now. But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful. But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things.… I have a lot of positive takeaways.”