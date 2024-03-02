Pirates of the Caribbean Star Refused to Do Motion Capture for Their Character

Dune: Part Two hit theaters this weekend, and reviews for the sequel have been top-tier. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 95% audience score. The film sees the return of many big stars from the first film, including Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Skarsgård is known for many movies and recently spoke to Business Insider about some of his past roles while promoting the Dune sequel. During the chat, he revealed that he was the only actor who wanted a practical costume while playing Bootstrap Bill in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

"I was the only one on set with real prosthetics on," Skarsgåard revealed. "Everyone else on that ship showed up five minutes before we started shooting and had dots put on their face, and away they went. I had been there for six hours. But the thing is, I like it. I like to see the artists paint, if that makes sense."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to Skarsgård, the movie sees the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New cast members include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" director Denis Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.