Dune: Part Two Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes With Insanely High Rating

Dune: Part Two's Rotten Tomatoes score is even higher than the first movie. On the review aggregator, Dune: Part Two is burning up the charts with a 96% freshness rating over on the critics side of things. As fans will remember, the first Dune earned a 82 on the Tomatometer. Audiences were even higher on the movie as it soared to a 90% on the site. That sets the already lot expectations for Timothee Chalamet's return to Arrakis at a fever pitch. When Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to move Dune: Part Two from late last year, they knew they had some gold on their hands. It's probably fair to say that even they probably didn't expect this kind of critical response. The wind is at their sails for some big weeks at the box office.

Previous tracking for Dune: Part Two indicates a $65 million+ opening for the blockbuster. Could Denis Villeneuve's new picture somehow ago even higher than that? For instance, that $65 million number would already outstrip last year's biggest over-achiever in Oppenheimer. Fans turned out to see Christopher Nolan work his magic. The same could be in-store with an infinitely more accessible movie in Dune: Part Two. As an added bonus for Warner Bros. Discovery, this is also a sequel to a movie that hit some wild projections the first time around. The first Dune was so successful that the sequel was greenlighted on the Monday after it opened.

Dune: Part Two reviews officially hit Rotten Tomatoes with a current score of 96% pic.twitter.com/na3LsB9CdA — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 21, 2024

DUNE 2 Heads To IMAX

If that weren't enough hype for the movie, the IMAX possibilities are out there as well. Denis Villenueve shot Dune 2 for use in IMAX theaters. Those ticket prices are a bit higher, but the experience is much more immersive. ComicBook.com spoke to the director about that decision and his vision for this story. The kind of propulsion possible due to the scale of this film is only aided by the decision to go with IMAX here. Check out what he had to say down below.

"The thing is that in Dune Part One the idea was that we bring everything that will be linked with nature and space will be shot in IMAX," he began. "Because what is very interesting for a filmmaker is to use a change of formats as a new kind of of inner rhythm, you can increase some of the impact of some emotions or the impact of some revelations or discovering new landscape for using a change in the formats."

Villeneuve added, "Part Two is mostly shot in the desert so Greig Fraser (cinematographer) and I decided that we will go all for it. I used the changes of formats more going from a standard IMAX (aspect ratio) 1:43 to 1:90 which is like just like-- less abrupt but still I wanted... It's a much more immersive movie that it made sense for me to go full IMAX."

What Can You Expect From Dune: Part Two?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.

