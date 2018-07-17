Pixar Animator Creates Adorable ‘Incredibles’ and ‘Monsters Inc.’ Mashup

If you’ve ever wondered what Boo from Monsters Inc. would look like with superpowers, here’s your chance.

With Incredibles 2 now playing in theaters, Disney/Pixar’s official Twitter account posted a video showing from start to finish a sketch of Boo reimagined as a Super in the style of the Parr family and it’s all kinds of adorable. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superpowers! Super effective! Super cute! Check out Boo reimagined as a Super. #Incredibles2 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/YVQSpdgu1h — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) July 16, 2018

As you can see in the video, Boo makes a natural Super, complete with what appears to be scream powers — pretty fitting considering that the villain of Monsters Inc., Randall, had a diabolical plan to extract screams from children.

Of course, given Boo’s age and her scream powers, she might make for an interesting pairing with Jack-Jack from Incredibles 2. The youngest member of the Parr family was revealed to have a vast array of powers — at least 17 that we know of. Included in that impressive list are such abilities as spontaneous combustion, phasing, super strength, invulnerability, and, of course, perhaps the most important superpower of all: cuteness.

Okay, so being cute isn’t exactly a superpower, but if it was Jack-Jack and Boo would be unstoppable, much like Incredibles 2 has been at the box office. The film is the highest grossing animated film ever at the domestic box office, leaving films like Shrek 2, The Lion King, and Toy Story 3 in the dust. The film is currently sitting at over $535 million domestic, a total that makes it the third highest grossing film this year so far.

Incredibles 2 is in theaters now. Disney’s Christopher Robin lands in theaters on August 3. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms hits theaters on November 2, followed by Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2 on November 21. Disney rounds out the year with Mary Poppins Returns on December 25.

What do you think about Boo as a Super? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!