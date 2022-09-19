Pixar's WALL-E Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray Is Up for Pre-Order With a Big Discount
The Criterion Collection is dedicated to honoring the greatest films ever made with home video releases that feature the highest technical quality and the most comprehensive bonus content. To date, fewer than 1,200 films in cinema history have been inducted into the Collection, and WALL-E has become the first Pixar film to earn the distinction. Pre-orders for the WALL-E Criterion Collection 4K UHD release are now available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $32.45, which is 35% off the list price. Look for it to arrive on your doorstep on November 22nd. A full breakdown of the special features can be found below.
Criterion describes the film, "A high-water mark of digital animation, this prescient vision of a dystopian future is packaged within a dazzling pop-science-fiction love story, making for an urgent fable for our troubled millennium. It's the twenty-ninth century, and humans have long since fled Earth for outer space, leaving WALL•E, the last functioning trash-compacting robot, to go about the work of cleaning up a pollution-choked planet, one piece of garbage at a time. When he meets EVE, a fellow automaton sent to detect plant life, the pair are launched on an intergalactic quest to return humanity to Earth. Transporting us simultaneously back to cinema's silent origins and forward light-years into the future, WALL•E is a soaring ode to the power of love and art to heal a dying world."
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- NEW 4K MASTER, approved by director Andrew Stanton
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks
- Two audio commentaries:
- Audio commentary featuring director Andrew Stanton
- Audio commentary featuring character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane
- New programs on Stanton's cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston's color scripts
- Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton
- Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels
- The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks
- More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film's production and robots
- Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton
- "WALL•E": A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon
- Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton
- A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton
- BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- English descriptive audio
- PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton's sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team