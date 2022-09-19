Pixar's WALL-E Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray Is Up for Pre-Order With a Big Discount

(Photo: Criterion Collection/Pixar)

The Criterion Collection is dedicated to honoring the greatest films ever made with home video releases that feature the highest technical quality and the most comprehensive bonus content. To date, fewer than 1,200 films in cinema history have been inducted into the Collection, and WALL-E has become the first Pixar film to earn the distinction. Pre-orders for the WALL-E Criterion Collection 4K UHD release are now available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $32.45, which is 35% off the list price. Look for it to arrive on your doorstep on November 22nd. A full breakdown of the special features can be found below.

Criterion describes the film, "A high-water mark of digital animation, this prescient vision of a dystopian future is packaged within a dazzling pop-science-fiction love story, making for an urgent fable for our troubled millennium. It's the twenty-ninth century, and humans have long since fled Earth for outer space, leaving WALL•E, the last functioning trash-compacting robot, to go about the work of cleaning up a pollution-choked planet, one piece of garbage at a time. When he meets EVE, a fellow automaton sent to detect plant life, the pair are launched on an intergalactic quest to return humanity to Earth. Transporting us simultaneously back to cinema's silent origins and forward light-years into the future, WALL•E is a soaring ode to the power of love and art to heal a dying world."

Special Features and Technical Specs: