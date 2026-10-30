Pluto TV Is Kicking Off The Holidays With New Free Movies and Channels for November 2026

With October coming to a close, spooky season is also ending and that means it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas? Well, it does if you’re Pluto TV! With the new month upon us, all of the streamers have been rolling out their programming lineups for the month of November and while most streamers have been offering up a balance of programing to ease us into the holiday spirit, Pluto TV is ready to deck the halls. The free streamer just released their big November list and if you’re someone who starts blasting Christmas music the moment the Halloween costumes get put away, this one is for you.
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Starting November 1st, Pluto TV’s annual Season’s Greetings pop-up category returns and it’s a great hub for holiday movies, music, and even home and food programming. If you’re looking for a little seasonal fireplace ambiance, they’ve got you there, too. And when it comes to Christmas movies, there is a good mix of iconic classics and newer films to choose from. Of course, the new arrivals aren’t just holiday oriented. Several Mission: Impossible movies are coming to the streamer in November, as are several great horror movies like 30 Days of Night for those not quite ready to let go of spooky season. Check out the lineup for yourself below.
New Channels
SEASON’S GREETINGS POP-UP CATEGORY Pluto TV’s annual Season’s Greetings pop-up category returns Nov. 1, bringing together seasonal channels for holiday movies, music, home and food programming and fireplace ambiance.
Movies
Pluto TV Christmas
Pluto TV Mistletoe
BET Holiday Movies
Lifetime Movie Favorites
Cine navideño
Music
Vevo Holiday
Home and Food
Home for the Holidays
Places + Spaces
Ambiance
Crackling Fireplace
Festive Fireplace
Stingray Holidayscapes
MORE NEW CHANNELS
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern crisscrosses the globe in search of the world’s most exotic foods and savors the local cuisine.
Crime Scenes: Step deep into the heart of real-life crime mysteries. Each story uncovers dark secrets hidden in small towns and remote places. When evil strikes close to home, the truth is never simple.
Extreme Expeditions: Lost treasure, hidden gold, forgotten species, chance encounters – explore the dangerous and unknown corners of the globe.
The FBI: In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI.
How To: Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series.
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers or jail escapees. The stories are different, but the motive is always the same: to stay out of prison.
Mysterious Worlds: Go on a journey through history’s most intriguing secrets, legends, and unexplained events. Explore the hidden stories behind iconic artifacts, landmarks, and places—revealing the mysteries that shaped our world.
Nikita: Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot.
Nip/Tuck: Two plastic surgeons and longtime friends take on numerous challenges at their South Beach plastic surgery practice.
The Repair Shop: Nestled deep in the British countryside lies a workshop where broken, battered, and beloved artifacts and antiques are brought back to life.
Strangely Addicting: Your destination for extraordinary real-life stories that are as captivating as they are unexpected. Meet people with unconventional lifestyles, unusual obsessions, and remarkable journeys.
Survive or Die: Wild terrain, impassable obstacles, strict rules – risk takers push the limits in a selection of challenges that test both body and mind.
Third Watch: Heroic first responders in New York City clock in for the eventful 3 pm-to-11 pm shift in this captivating crime drama series.
Whose Line Is It Anyway: Hosted by Drew Carey, and later Aisha Tyler, this beloved series showcases comedians in improv games where creativity, chaos, and laughs collide.
Christmas & Holiday
Ace And The Christmas Miracle
All I Want For Christmas
Arthur Christmas
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas
Black Nativity
Charlie’s Christmas Wish
Christmas All Over Again
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Christmas Carol Goes Wrong
Christmas Eve
A Christmas Gift From Bob
Christmas On The Farm (2021)
Christmas Princess
The Family Stone
Fit For Christmas
Flight Before Christmas
Guess Who’s Coming To Christmas
Home For The Holidays
How The Gringo Stole Christmas
Jingle All The Way
Jingle Bells (Christmas Classic)
Letters At Christmas
A Merry Friggin Christmas
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Must Love Christmas
My One Christmas Wish
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa’s Christmas Crash
Santa’s Christmas Snooze
Saving Santa
Scrooge
Snow White’s Christmas Adventure
The Story Of Christmas
A Sudden Case Of Christmas
Surviving Christmas
When Christmas Was Young
White Christmas
Comedy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Chef
Citizen Ruth
Code Name: The Cleaner
Confess, Fletch
Crocodile Dundee
Daddy And Them
The Disaster Artist
Dream Scenario
The First Wives Club
The Foot Fist Way
Galaxy Quest
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Go (1999)
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
The Guilt Trip
Happy Gilmore
Henry Poole Is Here
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
House Of Yes
Jumping The Broom
Kindergarten Cop
Kingpin
Leap Of Faith
Like A Boss
Madea Goes To Jail
Madea’s Family Reunion
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell Of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!
Nebraska
Role Models
Saving Faith
Shaolin Soccer
Snack Shack
Soul Plane
The Station Agent
This Is 40
Tommy Boy
Tropic Thunder
The Turkey Bowl
Varsity Blues
Venus
When You Finish Saving The World
While We’re Young
The Wood
You Hurt My Feelings
Action & Crime
The Adderall Diaries
American Hustle
Assassin Club
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys II
Basic
Black Rain (1989)
The Bling Ring
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
Commando (1985)
Congo
Cut Bank
Death Wish (1974)
Double Team
Drop Zone
Drunken Tai Chi (Xiao Tai Ji)
Fargo (1996)
First Blood
The Fugitive
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Gangs Of New York
Goodfellas
The Grifters
Hostile Takeover
Hotel Artemis
The Human Stain
The Hunter (1980)
Hustle & Flow
The Ides Of March
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Killerman
King Kong (1976)
Lost Legion
Man On Fire (2004)
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
A Most Violent Year
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
Never Goin’ Back
Nick Of Time
One More Shot
The Peacemaker (1997)
Pompeii (2014)
A Prayer Before Dawn
Pulp Fiction
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Red Dawn (1984)
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge Of The Green Dragons
The Rhythm Section
The Rock
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Rules Of Engagement
Saving Private Perez
The Score
Set It Off
Sheroes
Snatch
The Taking Of Pelham 123
Taxi Driver
A Time To Kill
Top Gun
Vertical Limit
Walking Tall (2004)
The Way Of The Dragon
Witness
The Wolf Of Wall Street
Drama
20th Century Women
Aftersun
Against The Ropes
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
American Honey
Antwone Fisher
Any Given Sunday
Backstabbing For Beginners
Black Snake Moan
Blindness
Bombshell
C’mon C’mon
Carpenter’s Miracle
Chaplin
Close
Dead Man Walking
The Doors
Earth Mama
The End Of The Tour
Extraordinary Measures
Fighting With My Family
The Fisher King
Flight
Forrest Gump
A Ghost Story
Ginger & Rosa
Good Will Hunting
Gospel Of John (2015)
Gospel Of Luke (2017)
Gospel Of Mark (2017)
Gospel Of Matthew (2014)
Grandview U.S.A.
The Hoax
Horses Of McBride
The Hours
I Am David
Jack Goes Home
Janet Planet
Just Another Girl On The I.R.T.
Krisha
The Last Black Man In San Francisco
The Last Movie Star
Lean On Pete
Little Women (1994)
Locke
The Lovely Bones
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin’s Room
Menashe
Midnight Clear
A Mighty Heart
Minari
Mississippi Grind
Moonlight
Muriel’s Wedding
Music Of The Heart
Not Fade Away
Of Love And Shadows
Operation Finale
People I Know
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
Philadelphia
Priscilla
Rachel Getting Married
Red Rocket
Same Kind Of Different As Me
The Sea Of Trees
The Social Network
A Soldier’s Story
The Souvenir
The Souvenir: Part II
There Will Be Blood
Wings Of The Dove
The Words
Romance & Musical
About Fate
Alfie (2004)
Ask The Dust
Bride & Prejudice
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Burlesque
Dear John
Emma
Ethan Frome
Father Of The Bride
Forces Of Nature
Grace Unplugged
Grease 2
Jerry Maguire
Laggies
Last Holiday (2006)
Legends Of The Fall
Like Water For Chocolate
The Lovers
Miss Congeniality
Miss You Already
Moonstruck
Next Stop Wonderland
An Officer And A Gentleman
The Other Boleyn Girl
Out Of Towners (1999)
Paternity
The Remains Of The Day
The Romantics
She’s Having A Baby
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
Sleepless In Seattle
Staying Alive
Steel Magnolias
Terms Of Endearment
Think Like A Man
Think Like A Man Too
The Ugly Truth
When Harry Met Sally
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
You’ve Got Mail
Horror & Thriller
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
Abattoir
Afflicted
The Amityville Horror (1979)
Angels & Demons
Area 51
Beneath
Case 39
Changing Lanes
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Clown (2014)
The Craft: Legacy
The Da Vinci Code
Dark Places
Dead Again
The Devil Inside
Dirty Pretty Things
Disturbia
Embrace Of The Vampire (1995)
The Evil Dead (1983)
The Exorcist
Eye For An Eye (2025)
Fight Club
First Reformed
Green Room
Grind House: Death Proof/Planet Terror
The Haunting
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Kiss The Girls
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Lost Boys
Medusa Deluxe
Men (2022)
Mom And Dad
The Night Clerk
Poltergeist
The Possession (2012)
Pumpkinhead
Remember
The Return Of The Living Dead
Seven
The Silencing
Spontaneous
Stars At Noon
Switchback
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Vanilla Sky
Viral
Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy
Wes Craven Presents: They
Woodshock
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Deep Impact
Ex Machina
The Fifth Element
Gattaca
Gemini Man
Godzilla (1998)
Hellboy (2004)
Landscape With Invisible Hand
Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)
The Matrix
Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Moon
Once Bitten
Predestination
Real Genius
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek Into Darkness
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stargate (1994)
Tuesday
Military & Wartime
Aces High
Behind Enemy Lines
Black Hawk Down
Courage Under Fire
Crimson Tide
Devotion
Empire Of The Sun
Enemy At The Gates
Flags Of Our Fathers
The Great Raid
The Hurt Locker
Inglourious Basterds
The Patriot (2000)
Saving Private Ryan
Tears Of The Sun
Kids & Family
Clifford The Big Red Dog
If (2024)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Rumble
Sonic The Hedgehog
Wonder Park
Zookeeper
Classics & Westerns
Ace In The Hole (Aka The Big Carnival)
Another Time, Another Place
Arrivederci, Baby!
Artists And Models
The Ballad Of Lefty Brown
Barefoot In The Park
Boeing-Boeiplaza Suiteng
The Bridges At Toko-Ri
Dances With Wolves
Django Unchained
The Duellists
The Errand Boy
The Fighting Seabees
First Cow
Five Card Stud
G.I. Blues
Geronimo: An American Legend
The Grass Is Greener
The Hateful Eight
The High And The Mighty
Island In The Sky
Little Big Man
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
Murder On The Orient Express
Operation Petticoat
Paper Moon
Pardners
Paris When It Sizzles
A Place In The Sun
Plaza Suite
Sabrina (1954)
Samson And Delilah
The Shootist
Slow West
The Spy Who Came In From The Cold
Stalag 17
Strategic Air Command
Teacher’s Pet
To Catch A Thief
True Grit (1969)
We’re No Angels (1955)
When Worlds Collide
Wings
Woman Walks Ahead
Documentary
Amy
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
Look Into My Eyes
My Mercury
Open Wide
Shine A Light
Whitney