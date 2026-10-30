Pluto TV Is Kicking Off The Holidays With New Free Movies and Channels for November 2026

With October coming to a close, spooky season is also ending and that means it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas? Well, it does if you’re Pluto TV! With the new month upon us, all of the streamers have been rolling out their programming lineups for the month of November and while most streamers have been offering up a balance of programing to ease us into the holiday spirit, Pluto TV is ready to deck the halls. The free streamer just released their big November list and if you’re someone who starts blasting Christmas music the moment the Halloween costumes get put away, this one is for you.

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Starting November 1st, Pluto TV’s annual Season’s Greetings pop-up category returns and it’s a great hub for holiday movies, music, and even home and food programming. If you’re looking for a little seasonal fireplace ambiance, they’ve got you there, too. And when it comes to Christmas movies, there is a good mix of iconic classics and newer films to choose from. Of course, the new arrivals aren’t just holiday oriented. Several Mission: Impossible movies are coming to the streamer in November, as are several great horror movies like 30 Days of Night for those not quite ready to let go of spooky season. Check out the lineup for yourself below.

New Channels

SEASON’S GREETINGS POP-UP CATEGORY Pluto TV’s annual Season’s Greetings pop-up category returns Nov. 1, bringing together seasonal channels for holiday movies, music, home and food programming and fireplace ambiance.

Movies

Pluto TV Christmas

Pluto TV Mistletoe

BET Holiday Movies

Lifetime Movie Favorites

Cine navideño

Music

Vevo Holiday

Home and Food

Home for the Holidays

Places + Spaces

Ambiance

Crackling Fireplace

Festive Fireplace

Stingray Holidayscapes

MORE NEW CHANNELS

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern crisscrosses the globe in search of the world’s most exotic foods and savors the local cuisine.

Crime Scenes: Step deep into the heart of real-life crime mysteries. Each story uncovers dark secrets hidden in small towns and remote places. When evil strikes close to home, the truth is never simple.

Extreme Expeditions: Lost treasure, hidden gold, forgotten species, chance encounters – explore the dangerous and unknown corners of the globe.

The FBI: In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI.

How To: Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series.

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers or jail escapees. The stories are different, but the motive is always the same: to stay out of prison.

Mysterious Worlds: Go on a journey through history’s most intriguing secrets, legends, and unexplained events. Explore the hidden stories behind iconic artifacts, landmarks, and places—revealing the mysteries that shaped our world.

Nikita: Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot.

Nip/Tuck: Two plastic surgeons and longtime friends take on numerous challenges at their South Beach plastic surgery practice.

The Repair Shop: Nestled deep in the British countryside lies a workshop where broken, battered, and beloved artifacts and antiques are brought back to life.

Strangely Addicting: Your destination for extraordinary real-life stories that are as captivating as they are unexpected. Meet people with unconventional lifestyles, unusual obsessions, and remarkable journeys.

Survive or Die: Wild terrain, impassable obstacles, strict rules – risk takers push the limits in a selection of challenges that test both body and mind.

Third Watch: Heroic first responders in New York City clock in for the eventful 3 pm-to-11 pm shift in this captivating crime drama series.

Whose Line Is It Anyway: Hosted by Drew Carey, and later Aisha Tyler, this beloved series showcases comedians in improv games where creativity, chaos, and laughs collide.

Christmas & Holiday

Ace And The Christmas Miracle

All I Want For Christmas

Arthur Christmas

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas

Black Nativity

Charlie’s Christmas Wish

Christmas All Over Again

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

Christmas Eve

A Christmas Gift From Bob

Christmas On The Farm (2021)

Christmas Princess

The Family Stone

Fit For Christmas

Flight Before Christmas

Guess Who’s Coming To Christmas

Home For The Holidays

How The Gringo Stole Christmas

Jingle All The Way

Jingle Bells (Christmas Classic)

Letters At Christmas

A Merry Friggin Christmas

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Must Love Christmas

My One Christmas Wish

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa’s Christmas Crash

Santa’s Christmas Snooze

Saving Santa

Scrooge

Snow White’s Christmas Adventure

The Story Of Christmas

A Sudden Case Of Christmas

Surviving Christmas

When Christmas Was Young

White Christmas

Comedy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Chef

Citizen Ruth

Code Name: The Cleaner

Confess, Fletch

Crocodile Dundee

Daddy And Them

The Disaster Artist

Dream Scenario

The First Wives Club

The Foot Fist Way

Galaxy Quest

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Go (1999)

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

The Guilt Trip

Happy Gilmore

Henry Poole Is Here

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

House Of Yes

Jumping The Broom

Kindergarten Cop

Kingpin

Leap Of Faith

Like A Boss

Madea Goes To Jail

Madea’s Family Reunion

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell Of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

Nebraska

Role Models

Saving Faith

Shaolin Soccer

Snack Shack

Soul Plane

The Station Agent

This Is 40

Tommy Boy

Tropic Thunder

The Turkey Bowl

Varsity Blues

Venus

When You Finish Saving The World

While We’re Young

The Wood

You Hurt My Feelings

Action & Crime

Image Courtesy of Paramount

The Adderall Diaries

American Hustle

Assassin Club

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II

Basic

Black Rain (1989)

The Bling Ring

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

Commando (1985)

Congo

Cut Bank

Death Wish (1974)

Double Team

Drop Zone

Drunken Tai Chi (Xiao Tai Ji)

Fargo (1996)

First Blood

The Fugitive

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Gangs Of New York

Goodfellas

The Grifters

Hostile Takeover

Hotel Artemis

The Human Stain

The Hunter (1980)

Hustle & Flow

The Ides Of March

The Italian Job (2003)

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Killerman

King Kong (1976)

Lost Legion

Man On Fire (2004)

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

A Most Violent Year

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

Never Goin’ Back

Nick Of Time

One More Shot

The Peacemaker (1997)

Pompeii (2014)

A Prayer Before Dawn

Pulp Fiction

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Dawn (1984)

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge Of The Green Dragons

The Rhythm Section

The Rock

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Rules Of Engagement

Saving Private Perez

The Score

Set It Off

Sheroes

Snatch

The Taking Of Pelham 123

Taxi Driver

A Time To Kill

Top Gun

Vertical Limit

Walking Tall (2004)

The Way Of The Dragon

Witness

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Drama

20th Century Women

Aftersun

Against The Ropes

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

American Honey

Antwone Fisher

Any Given Sunday

Backstabbing For Beginners

Black Snake Moan

Blindness

Bombshell

C’mon C’mon

Carpenter’s Miracle

Chaplin

Close

Dead Man Walking

The Doors

Earth Mama

The End Of The Tour

Extraordinary Measures

Fighting With My Family

The Fisher King

Flight

Forrest Gump

A Ghost Story

Ginger & Rosa

Good Will Hunting

Gospel Of John (2015)

Gospel Of Luke (2017)

Gospel Of Mark (2017)

Gospel Of Matthew (2014)

Grandview U.S.A.

The Hoax

Horses Of McBride

The Hours

I Am David

Jack Goes Home

Janet Planet

Just Another Girl On The I.R.T.

Krisha

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

The Last Movie Star

Lean On Pete

Little Women (1994)

Locke

The Lovely Bones

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin’s Room

Menashe

Midnight Clear

A Mighty Heart

Minari

Mississippi Grind

Moonlight

Muriel’s Wedding

Music Of The Heart

Not Fade Away

Of Love And Shadows

Operation Finale

People I Know

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

Philadelphia

Priscilla

Rachel Getting Married

Red Rocket

Same Kind Of Different As Me

The Sea Of Trees

The Social Network

A Soldier’s Story

The Souvenir

The Souvenir: Part II

There Will Be Blood

Wings Of The Dove

The Words

Romance & Musical

About Fate

Alfie (2004)

Ask The Dust

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Burlesque

Dear John

Emma

Ethan Frome

Father Of The Bride

Forces Of Nature

Grace Unplugged

Grease 2

Jerry Maguire

Laggies

Last Holiday (2006)

Legends Of The Fall

Like Water For Chocolate

The Lovers

Miss Congeniality

Miss You Already

Moonstruck

Next Stop Wonderland

An Officer And A Gentleman

The Other Boleyn Girl

Out Of Towners (1999)

Paternity

The Remains Of The Day

The Romantics

She’s Having A Baby

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2

Sleepless In Seattle

Staying Alive

Steel Magnolias

Terms Of Endearment

Think Like A Man

Think Like A Man Too

The Ugly Truth

When Harry Met Sally

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

You’ve Got Mail

Horror & Thriller

Image Courtesy of Sony

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

Abattoir

Afflicted

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Angels & Demons

Area 51

Beneath

Case 39

Changing Lanes

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Clown (2014)

The Craft: Legacy

The Da Vinci Code

Dark Places

Dead Again

The Devil Inside

Dirty Pretty Things

Disturbia

Embrace Of The Vampire (1995)

The Evil Dead (1983)

The Exorcist

Eye For An Eye (2025)

Fight Club

First Reformed

Green Room

Grind House: Death Proof/Planet Terror

The Haunting

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Kiss The Girls

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Lost Boys

Medusa Deluxe

Men (2022)

Mom And Dad

The Night Clerk

Poltergeist

The Possession (2012)

Pumpkinhead

Remember

The Return Of The Living Dead

Seven

The Silencing

Spontaneous

Stars At Noon

Switchback

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Vanilla Sky

Viral

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension

Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy

Wes Craven Presents: They

Woodshock

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Deep Impact

Ex Machina

The Fifth Element

Gattaca

Gemini Man

Godzilla (1998)

Hellboy (2004)

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)

The Matrix

Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Moon

Once Bitten

Predestination

Real Genius

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stargate (1994)

Tuesday

Military & Wartime

Aces High

Behind Enemy Lines

Black Hawk Down

Courage Under Fire

Crimson Tide

Devotion

Empire Of The Sun

Enemy At The Gates

Flags Of Our Fathers

The Great Raid

The Hurt Locker

Inglourious Basterds

The Patriot (2000)

Saving Private Ryan

Tears Of The Sun

Kids & Family

Clifford The Big Red Dog

If (2024)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Rumble

Sonic The Hedgehog

Wonder Park

Zookeeper

Classics & Westerns

Ace In The Hole (Aka The Big Carnival)

Another Time, Another Place

Arrivederci, Baby!

Artists And Models

The Ballad Of Lefty Brown

Barefoot In The Park

Boeing-Boeiplaza Suiteng

The Bridges At Toko-Ri

Dances With Wolves

Django Unchained

The Duellists

The Errand Boy

The Fighting Seabees

First Cow

Five Card Stud

G.I. Blues

Geronimo: An American Legend

The Grass Is Greener

The Hateful Eight

The High And The Mighty

Island In The Sky

Little Big Man

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Murder On The Orient Express

Operation Petticoat

Paper Moon

Pardners

Paris When It Sizzles

A Place In The Sun

Plaza Suite

Sabrina (1954)

Samson And Delilah

The Shootist

Slow West

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold

Stalag 17

Strategic Air Command

Teacher’s Pet

To Catch A Thief

True Grit (1969)

We’re No Angels (1955)

When Worlds Collide

Wings

Woman Walks Ahead

Documentary

Amy

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Look Into My Eyes

My Mercury

Open Wide

Shine A Light

Whitney