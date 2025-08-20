Pluto TV Is Now Streaming One of the Best Movies of All-Time

Not many movies can earn the title “best movie of all-time,” but a film released in the ‘90s from famed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino remains one of the most beloved movies ever. The movie, released during a decade that saw other Tarantino hits like Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Jackie Brown (1997), is now streaming on Pluto TV. Paramount’s ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service welcomed a fresh slate of TV shows and movies on August 1st, and they’re all streaming for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Movie lovers looking for a blast of nostalgia and hoping to revisit one of the best movies ever can now stream Pulp Fiction on Pluto TV. The film, which marked Tarantino’s second film and is widely regarded as his magnum opus, is set in Los Angeles and tells four intertwining tales of crime, violence, and redemption. The film features an iconic cast of characters portrayed by John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis.

Play video

Pulp Fiction became a pop culture phenomenon upon its release and continues to entrance new generations of audiences today. Applauded for its groundbreaking narrative structure, quotable dialogue, chart-topping soundtrack, and expert blend of genres, the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics’ score and 96% audience score.

Described as “brilliant and brutal, funny and exhilarating, jaw-droppingly cruel and disarmingly sweet” by The Washington Post and “a dazzling feat of writing” by The Miami Herald, Pulp Fiction is among the best movies of all-time. In 2013, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Pulp Fiction grossed more than $213 million against a budget of $8.5 million and also took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or, and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature, as well as numerous other accolades. It celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Pulp Fiction is available to stream on Pluto TV for free.

New on Pluto TV

Pluto TV has many new movies streaming this August. A large roster of new titles arrived at the start of the month alongside Pulp Fiction. See highlights form Pluto TV’s August 2025 lineup below.

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

All The Pretty Horses

Basic Instinct

Beowulf (2007)

Big Fish

The Brady Bunch Movie

Christine (1983)

Dreamgirls

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Finding Neverland

Flags Of Our Fathers

Footloose (2011)

Freedom Writers

Fright Night (1985)

Interstellar

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Mask Of Zorro

The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

Naked Gun 2 & 1/2, The: The Smell Of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Planes, Trains And Automobiles

Road Trip

Saving Private Ryan

Scrooged

This Is Spinal Tap