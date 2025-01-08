10 Classic ‘90s Movies That Changed Everything for Hollywood

The movie industry hit some major milestones over time, but when it comes to the 1990s, it’s safe to say that it was the decade that changed everything about what was expected from Hollywood movies. Whether it was the influence of new generations or the turn of the century, the years leading up to the 2000s had such an impact that some productions have gone down in history and are still remembered today. Some points to justify all the transformations within the medium range from technological innovations to cultural changes to new production and distribution models, all of which have managed to shape even today’s cinema.

With that, Hollywood was absolutely redefined in every genre and sector at the time, but what exactly were the films that made this happen? There are many, but some definitely stand out for setting new standards.

Jurassic Park

universal pictures

Steven Spielberg is one of Hollywood’s most famous filmmakers, but one of his most memorable works is undoubtedly Jurassic Park. No wonder it was such a box-office hit that it became a franchise, with the seventh installment set to be released this year. Debuting in 1993, the story revolves around a theme park created by billionaire John Hammond, who, through genetic engineering, brings dinosaurs back to life. A group of experts is invited to assess the safety of the park, but a series of security system failures causes the creatures to escape, putting everyone’s lives at risk.

Jurassic Park revolutionized cinema with its groundbreaking special effects. The combination of advanced animatronics and computer graphics set a new standard in the film industry, influencing sci-fi and adventure productions in particular. This had a huge impact on both critical reviews and commercial success, as the film demonstrated the lucrative potential of combining these specific genres with cutting-edge technology. It became possible to immerse viewers even deeper into the experience, while also creating a large-scale franchise built around all of it.

The Matrix

warner bros.

It’s impossible to talk about cinema-changing ’90s movies without mentioning The Matrix, a film directed by the Wachowski sisters, which became a success for its complex blend of action and philosophy. Released in 1999, the plot follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), a computer programmer who discovers that the reality he knows is actually a simulation created by artificial intelligences to control humanity. When he’s recruited by a group of rebels led by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), Neo is faced with the choice of awakening to the real world and fighting against the oppressors or remaining in the comfortable illusion of the Matrix.

You wouldn’t expect a movie to tackle such deep subjects and still make a profit, but introducing groundbreaking special effects was a key part of The Matrix‘s success. In the end, it offered a more futuristic and impactful story that quickly caught the public’s attention. The film also popularized techniques like “bullet time,” where the perception of time is manipulated to show action scenes in slow motion. This allowed the audience to see the movements in more detail, an innovation that was soon adopted by other films, though it’s still closely associated with The Matrix. On top of that, the movie, which became a franchise and is set to receive a new movie soon, redefined the way fight scenes were conceived, bringing a new level of style to the action genre.

The Blair Witch Project

lionsgate films

In the horror genre, the “found footage” style is now a favorite of many filmmakers, but it was popularized with The Blair Witch Project in 1999. At the time, it felt like a new approach, which was paired with a small budget and challenged industry conventions. The film showed that success could be achieved with creativity and without relying on big-budget effects. The story follows three film students who disappear while investigating the legend of the Blair Witch in an isolated forest. From there, their experiences become terrifying. What’s interesting is that part of the script was improvised, which contributed to the authenticity of the performances and made the viewer’s experience even more intense through immersion.

Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, The Blair Witch Project quickly became a cultural phenomenon, especially among fans, and influenced the genre of independent productions. The impact was so great that it also showcased the power of viral marketing, using the Internet to create a myth that blurred the lines between fact and fiction, leaving the audience wondering whether the story was real or not. The film went on to spawn two sequels, and in 2024, a remake was announced.

Titanic

20th Century Fox

Released in 1997 and directed by the great James Cameron, Titanic is one of the most moving films and one that achieved resounding success, with a lasting impact on the Hollywood industry. Based on true events about the tragedy of the ocean liner that sank in 1912, the story centers around the fictional romance between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), a lower-class artist, and Rose (Kate Winslet), an upper-class girl promised to a wealthy fiancé. One of the hallmarks of the film is the narrative structure, with the elderly Rose recalling her experience aboard the ship and her love for the young man.

With a production budget of around $200 million, Titanic was, at the time, the most expensive film ever made. It faced pessimistic forecasts from critics and studio executives, but it exceeded all expectations, breaking box office records. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in history. In terms of revolutionizing the industry, the film’s tragic romance influenced how the genre could be marketed and showcased meticulous attention to historical detail. Considered timeless, with a debate over a scene that continues to this day, Titanic made history by winning 11 categories at the 1998 Oscars.

The Lion King

walt disney pictures

Disney obviously makes the list with The Lion King, released in 1994. The film changed perceptions of animation at the time and helped establish the studio as a leader in the genre. It’s also worth mentioning the soundtrack, which played a key role in the story, with songs like “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata” becoming integral to the film’s appeal. The plot follows Simba, a young lion destined to be king, who faces personal and family challenges after the death of his father, Mufasa. Characters like Timon and Pumbaa also contributed to the film’s widespread popularity.

The Lion King‘s impact on the industry has been far-reaching, spawning a franchise that includes sequels, a Broadway production, and a live-action adaptation in 2019. The movie won over audiences, especially due to the high quality of its story for a genre typically aimed at children (though the plot resonates with people of all ages). Also, the film’s stunning visuals, which blend the beauty of Africa’s natural landscapes with a timeless visual style, were a major highlight. The prequel released in 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King, proves that the story’s audience is still going strong, showing that the franchise continues to have lasting appeal.

Pulp Fiction

miramax films

Quentin Tarantino is another big name in the film industry, and although his films are always highly praised, it was with Pulp Fiction in 1994 that he changed the game with his non-linear narrative style and rich, memorable dialogues. This approach really showcased his creativity, drawing the audience in to uncover the connections between events on their own. The plot is made up of several interconnected stories that explore the criminal underworld in Los Angeles. Among the central characters are Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), two hitmen who discuss philosophy and pop culture while carrying out their missions.

The reason Pulp Fiction became a reference and changed Hollywood lies in its mix of black humor, stylized violence, and cultural references. Additionally, it was one of the films that helped drive the rise of independent cinema, proving that such films could achieve significant commercial and critical success on a low budget. To give you an idea, the film had a surprising investment of less than $10 million. The combination of all these factors inspired films and filmmakers, and to this day, Pulp Fiction is studied in film courses around the world.

The Sixth Sense

buena vista pictures

If you’ve ever heard the phrase “I see dead people,” then you can understand the level of success of The Sixth Sense, released in 1999 and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. To this day, the film is highly praised for its incredible plot twist at the end, which challenged the narrative standards of the time and influenced a generation of filmmakers in the suspense and mystery genre. The story follows child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), who tries to help young Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a boy who claims to see dead people.

In addition to its commercial success, The Sixth Sense was also nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, and cemented the director’s reputation for his unique vision. The key to its success was its ability to tell a story through psychology, maintaining an atmosphere of tension and suspense from start to finish, rather than relying solely on physical terror. Additionally, the film’s touch of drama led viewers to reflect deeply on life, grief, and guilt. The Sixth Sense broke paradigms and served as an inspiration for many films with twisting plots, a narrative style that continues to be popular today.

Forrest Gump

paramount pictures

Cultural and technical impact is what made Forrest Gump, released in 1994, a landmark in the history of cinema. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the plot follows Forrest (Tom Hanks), a man with a below-average IQ who, despite his limitations, becomes involved in various historical moments and accomplishes extraordinary feats, such as running across the country and founding a large shrimp company. The narrative is presented through flashbacks, with the character telling his story to strangers at a bus station, while waiting to meet Jenny (Robin Wright), the love of his life.

The film won over both audiences and critics, grossing more than $670 million worldwide and winning six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director. One of the most innovative aspects of Forrest Gump for the ’90s was how they digitally inserted the main character into real historical scenes with famous figures, which really paved the way for using special effects in films about real-life events.

The Mummy

universal pictures

Released in 1999, The Mummy was one of the films that spawned sequels, spinoffs, video games, and even a theme park attraction. Revitalizing the adventure and action genre, the production also blended elements of horror and humor, alongside groundbreaking special effects for the time. The plot follows Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser), an adventurer who, along with librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) and her brother Jonathan (John Hannah), accidentally awakens Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), a cursed Egyptian priest. As Imhotep seeks to resurrect his beloved Anck-su-Namun, the trio must stop him before he brings mass destruction.

Directed by Stephen Sommers, The Mummy also sought to pay homage to the horror classics of the 1930s while introducing a lighter, more dynamic experience for a new generation of viewers. The film grossed more than $415 million worldwide, quickly becoming one of the biggest box office hits of that year. In terms of its significant impact on Hollywood, the use of advanced motion capture techniques and particle simulations was a major highlight. These innovations set a new standard for visual effects in adventure films. The Mummy definitely established itself within pop culture, and proof of this is its reboot scheduled for 2026.

The Silence of the Lambs

orion pictures

The famous Dr. Hannibal Lecter emerged with The Silence of the Lambs. The 1991 film, directed by Jonathan Demme, is a psychological thriller that set the standard for productions focused on crime and serial killers. The film’s biggest impact was on its script, which was so compelling that it won the five major Academy Awards, making one of only three films to do so. The plot follows Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), a young FBI agent who seeks the help of Dr. Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist and convicted cannibal, to capture another serial killer known as Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

If there’s a genre today centered around true crime stories and fiction about killers, it’s certainly due to the influence of The Silence of the Lambs. While the story delves into the darker aspects of human psychology, it maintains a realistic and almost scientific approach to criminal behavior. It was also responsible for popularizing the concept of more “humanized” and complex antagonists, as opposed to the one-dimensional villains that were common in films at the time. The movie also went on to inspire three sequels and a TV series.

