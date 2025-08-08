Pluto TV Now Streaming One of the Best ‘90s Horror Movies for Free

The ‘90s was not only a decade that saw a massive resurgence of the horror genre, but also a golden era for teen films. Alongside iconic horror movies like Wes Craven’s Scream and Jim Gillespie’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, movies like Clueless and American Pie helped define a decade of cinema. But one film managed to combine the best elements of both genres, and to this day remains one of the best horror movies of the ‘90s – and it’s now streaming for free.

As the page turned on the calendar and August arrived, Pluto TV stocked dozens of new films in its streaming catalog, including The Craft. Director Andrew Fleming’s 1996 teen supernatural horror film, starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True, is now streaming on the Paramount-owned service, which is a free, ad-supported platform. Other horror titles also arrived on August 1st, including Christine (1983), Let’s Scare Jessica To Death (1971), and My Bloody Valentine (1981).

Releasing in theaters in May 1996, The Craft captivated audiences with elements of supernatural horror and witchcraft blended into a coming-of-age story about teenage rage, justice, and navigating the female social order. The movie follows Sarah Bailey, who after transferring to a Los Angeles high school falls in with a group of fellow misfits. As the four girls explore witchcraft, the lure of popularity and power lead to dangerous consequences.

The Craft proved to be a surprise hit, pulling in a $55.6 million worldwide box office against a $15 million budget. The film, which won the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight and received numerous other nominations, was mostly met with mixed reviews from critics and audience members, holding a 51% critics’ score and 65% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As the years passed, the movie went on to gain a cult following. More than two decades after its release, a sequel, The Craft: Legacy, released in 2020, though it failed to garner the same fanfare as the original.

New on Pluto TV

The Craft is one of several titles freshly streaming on Pluto TV. The Paramount streamer marked the start of August with dozens of new arrivals. See highlights from Pluto TV’s August 1st arrivals below.

