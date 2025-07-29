Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Streaming Services in August 2025

We’re just a few days away from the start of August, and the beginning of another new month means one thing for movie and TV fans: a slew of new titles to immediately start watching in the world of streaming. All of the major streaming services regularly turn over their rosters at the start of a month and August is once again the start of that trends. The likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Tubi have all released their newsletters for the month of August, revealing dozens of movies and TV shows set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Some big streaming originals are set for to arrive in August, including Season 2 of the smash Netflix hit TV series, Wednesday, though only the first part of the new season will premiere this month. Others set to arrive include Alien: Earth on Hulu, along Season 2 of the James Gunn series Peacemaker, picking up the DCU baton after July’s Superman movie.

HBO Max has likely the most popular addition coming in with the arrival of the smash horror hit, Final Destination Bloodlines. The new sequel in the franchise will start streaming this month after becoming the highest grossing movie in the entire series.

You can check out August’s full streaming calendar below.

August 1st

NETFLIX

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Outdoor Adventure Stream

HULU

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You

28 Days

A Simple Favor

The Beach

Black Knight

The Brothers McMullen

Click

Coyote Ugly

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Devil Wears Prada

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

District 9

Equity

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Father Of The Bride

Father Of The Bride Part II

Forrest Gump

The Full Monty

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

It’s Complicated

Kick-Ass

Old School

One Hour Photo

The Other Woman

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Raising Arizona

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rio

Robots

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions

Simply Irresistible

Stay

Super 8

Take Shelter

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

Thirteen

Under The Tuscan Sun

Weekend At Bernie’s

Win Win

HBO MAX

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Final Destination Bloodlines

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

PARAMOUNT+

A Time to Kill

Adaptation

Adventureland

Æon Flux

American Hustle

An Invisible Sign

Annihilation

Blazing Saddles

Captive

Case 39

Coming to America

Crawl

Death at a Funeral

Double Jeopardy

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Event Horizon

Georgetown

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning

Love and Monsters

Masterminds

Milk

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mother!

New Jack City

One the Line

Paid in Full

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Primal Fear

Project Almanac

Rat Race

Red Eye

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sexterior Motives

Shutter Island

Snake Eyes

The Assistant

The Brothers Grimm

The Ledge

The Little Rascals

The Ruins

The Sense of an Ending

The Town

The Truman Show

The United States of Ireland

The Yards

Wayne’s World

What Lies Beneath

Zodiac

The Infernal Machine – ORIGINAL

PEACOCK

Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

The Boss

Breakin’ All the Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium

The Faculty

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field of Dreams

Footloose

For the Love of the Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible

Joy Ride

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man with the Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty in Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

School of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like a Man

Trolls

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens in Vegas

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

TUBI

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Man Apart

Accused – Season 1

Across The Universe

Annie (2014)

B.A.P.S.

Baby Driver

Bandidas

Barely Lethal

Bite The Bullet

Black Cinema

Body Of Lies

Bottle Rocket

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

C’mon C’mon

Can’t Have It All

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dead Presidents

Departure

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Double Cross

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Flightplan

Footloose (2011)

Geostorm

Ghost In The Shell (2017)

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guess Who

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Higher Learning (1995)

Holes

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How High

How High 2

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I See You

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

La Bamba (1987)

Laggies

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Big League

Little Man

Live Free Or Die Hard

Looney Tunes (1930)

Marlon

Matilda (1996)

Meg 2: The Trench

Mighty Joe Young

Moonlight

Mud

Night Hunter

Norbit

Oasis: Supersonic

One Direction: This Is Us

Operation Fortune

Pain & Gain

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Point Break (2015)

Priest (2011)

Proud Mary

Queen & Slim

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce

Safe House (2012)

Saved By The Bell

Sausage Party (2016)

Secret In Their Eyes

Shaft

Silverado

Slice

Stand By Me

Street Dance

Street Dance 2

T2 Trainspotting

The Angry Birds Movie

The Back-Up Plan

The Client List (2012)

The Cowboys

The Crucible

The Da Vinci Code

The Fighter

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Hate U Give

The Heat (2013)

The Kennedys

The Long Riders

The Meg

The Night Clerk

The Omen (2006)

The Prosecutor

The Spectacular Now

The Strangers: Prey At Night

The Ultimate Vendetta

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Yogi Bear Show

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Twice Born

Tyson

Volcano (1997)

War Room (2015)

Wayne’s World

August 2nd

Netflix

Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hulu

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair

Vanished in Death Valley

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

William Tell (2024)

HBO Max

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)

August 3rd

Disney+

Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

HBO Max

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)

Paramount+

Don’t Knock Twice

Peacock

Spoiler Alert

August 4th

Hulu

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14

HBO Max

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)

August 5th

Netflix

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES

Hulu

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries

Bob Trevino Likes It

HBO Max

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Paramount+

Murder 360 – Season 1

August 6th

Netflix

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Disney+

Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) – All Episodes Streaming

HBO Max

Extreme Detailing (Discovery)

Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)

Paramount+

Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Season 7, Part 2

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 8

Peacock

Last Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Brave

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

August 7th

Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 3 at 10pm PT

Hulu

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

HBO Max

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)

Peacock

Housekeeping for Beginners

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Tubi

Demascus

August 8th

Netflix

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disney+

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Hulu

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere

FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

HBO Max

Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)

Shudder/AMC+

Clown in a Cornfield

Tubi

XX

August 9th

Hulu

American Picker: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

August 10th

Netflix

Marry Me

Disney+

Traveling with Snow Man – Episode 2

Hulu

The Lost City

August 11th

Netflix

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 30

Hulu

Copshop

HBO Max

Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)

Peacock

Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)

August 12th

Netflix

Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Disney+

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – Premiere (10 Episodes)

Hulu

FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Sharp Corner

HBO Max

The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)

August 13th

Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fixed — NETFLIX FILM

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Disney+

Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

HBO Max

A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)

Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

The Woman King

Paramount+

PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups Special

Peacock

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

TUBI

Room 203

August 14th

Netflix

In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 4 at 10pm PT

Hulu

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down The House

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Like Mike

Stuck On You

HBO Max

Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)

Peacock

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Monkey Man

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 15th

Netflix

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Limitless: Live Better Now – All Episodes Streaming

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 – Streaming live at 5pm PT

Hulu

Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1

Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)

The Host (2013)

It Feeds

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Killer Elite

LOL Live with Devon Walker

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington

HBO Max

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (A24)

The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)

Peacock

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)

Tubi

Can’t Have It All

August 16th

Netflix

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Hulu

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

Peacock

The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)



Tubi

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

August 17th

Disney+

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts

Hulu

Thanksgiving (2023)

HBO Max

Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)

The House (HBO, 2017)

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)

Peacock

Armageddon Time

August 18th

Netflix

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Extant: Seasons 1-2

HBO Max

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

August 19th

Netflix

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

Hulu

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries

High Country: Complete Season 1

Levels (2024)

HBO Max

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

August 20th

Netflix

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Disney+

Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

Hulu

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

HBO Max

Paramount+

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3

Peacock

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Tubi

Girls Trip

August 21st

Netflix

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 5 at 10pm PT

Hulu

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1

Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster

HBO Max

Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)

Peacock

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 22nd

Netflix

Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disney+

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

Hulu

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere

HBO Max

The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)

Peacock

Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)

August 23rd

Hulu

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

HBO Max

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

August 24th

Hulu

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

HBO Max

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Peacock

M3GAN

M3GAN (Unrated)

August 25th

Disney+

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite – Premiere

Princess Stream

Hulu

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A

Paramount+

The Friend

Peacock

Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telmundo

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)

August 26th

Hulu

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries

Little Bites

August 27th

Netflix

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)

Eyes of Wakanda – All Episodes Streaming

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) – All Six Episodes Streaming

Hulu

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1

Paramount+

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin – Season 1

Tubi

The Angry Birds Movie 2

August 28th

Netflix

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM

Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 6 at 10pm PT

Hulu

Bewitched: Complete Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere Hulu Original

HBO Max

Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

Peacock

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)

August 29th

Netflix

Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hulu

Hell of a Summer

Sisu

Trail of Vengeance

HBO Max

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Paramount+

Halloween II

Peacock

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Tubi

President Down

August 31st

HBO MAX

Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)