Polly Pocket Movie to Star Lily Collins, To Be Directed by Lena Dunham

Polly Pocket is officially the latest iconic toy franchise headed to the big screen. On Thursday, it was announced that Mattel Films and MGM are developing a live-action take on Polly Pocket, the toy line that was first introduced in the 1980s. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is set to produce and star in the film's titular role, with Girls creator Lena Dunham lined up to write, direct, and produce via her Good Thing Going production company. The Polly Pocket film will center on a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

"I’m so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team. Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat," Collins said in a statement. "As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

"Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham echoed. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the feature for Mattel Films. Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will lead for MGM. Good Thing Going’s Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.

“Polly Pocket is an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades,” said Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. “The incredible nostalgia that Polly evokes, coupled with Lena’s fresh approach and Lily’s take on the character, will introduce an entirely new interpretation of this classic brand to audiences. We look forward to working with MGM to produce a feature film that will appeal to the whole family.”

"We look forward to working with our partners at Mattel Films to help bring Lena and Lily’s vision for a Polly Pocket movie to audiences the world over," Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group president said.

