Poor Things: Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo's New Film Has Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Poor Things hit theaters this weekend, and it marks the latest collaboration between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos. The film is described as an "incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe)." In the film, Bella sets off on an adventure with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), "a slick and debauched lawyer." Now that the movie is playing in theaters, both the critics and audience scores are up on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of this writing, Poor Things is "Certified Fresh" with a 93% critics score after 165 reviews. The movie is also fairing well with audiences and currently stands at 86%.

What Is Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Movie?

Poor Things marks the third collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone, and they're not slowing down. After making the Oscar-winning film The Favourite together and the short film, Bleat, they already have another movie in the works: Kinds of Kindness.

Kinds of Kindness was filmed last October in New Orleans and is now in the midst of post-production, so fans won't have to wait too long to see Lanthimos' next movie. The upcoming film will also feature Poor Things' Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe and The Favourite's Joe Alwyn in addition to Lanthimos first-timers Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Hong Chau (The Whale), and Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Kinds of Kindness was helmed by Lanthimos who co-wrote the script with Efthimis Filippou. The screenplay was developed by Element Pictures and Film4, and it's being produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element in addition to Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the movie.

"Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart," Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield previously said in a joint statement. "Working again with Emma, Willem, Jesse, and Margaret as well as Element and Film4 is just the icing on the cake."

"This is our fifth film with Yorgos and we are delighted to re-unite once again with Searchlight and Film4 on this brilliant script by Yorgos and Efthimis. Yorgos has drawn an incredible cast and crew and we are dying to get started," Element's Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe added.

Currently, the plot for Kinds of Kindness is unknown. Poor Things is now playing in theaters.