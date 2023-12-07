Emma Stone Praises Poor Things Director Yorgos Lanthimos, Hypes Their Next Collaboration

One of Hollywood's most cherished traditions is reuniting actors and directors. Over the decades, some movie star and movie maker pairings have emerged as more frequent than the rest, evident by duos like James Stewart and Alfred Hitchcock (Rear Window, Vertigo) to modern tag teams such as Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther). One of the more recent actor-director pairings to emerge has been between Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos. First working together on nine-time Academy Award nominee The Favourite (2018), Stone and Lanthimos are reuniting again for this weekend's Poor Things.

Emma Stone Details Creative Relationship With Yorgos Lanthimos

(Photo: Vanity Fair)

The Poor Things experience was strong enough for these two to waste no time in working together again.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Poor Things red carpet premiere, Emma Stone opened up about her next collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindess, calling their pairing "wonderful."

"Working together on The Favourite with Yorgos was so incredible, and then to this," Stone said. "We've made four things together now. It's been wonderful."

Kinds of Kindess will reunite a bulk of the Poor Things cast and crew. Beyond Stone and Lanthimos, the anthology picture brings actors Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley as well as producers Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney, all for of which also worked on Poor Things.

"It kind of feels like a troop, like a theater troop. The crew as well, not just the cast," Stone continued. "It just feels like a very safe and beautiful environment to get to experiment with things. It's been amazing."

That next film's production is already in the rear view. Searchlight Pictures shot Kinds of Kindness throughout last fall, concluding production in December 2022. Kinds of Kindness is said to be expected for sometime in 2024.

Poor Things hits theaters on Friday, December 8th.