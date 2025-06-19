This 1981 Classic Is Still One of the Best Horror Movies Ever (And You Can Watch It Free)

Some movies aren’t made to just entertain or please you. They’re made to shake you up, push your buttons, and pull you out of your comfort zone. And they don’t do it just with scares or gore, but with raw emotion. Picture a story that starts off like a drama about a breakup. But bit by bit, things get weird and slowly turn uncomfortable, like something’s about to blow at any moment. And then it does. With screams, freak-outs, violence, and this strange, creepy creature right in the middle of it all. Things spiral totally out of control. Halfway through, there’s no doubt about it: this is Possession (1981).

The plot follows Mark (Sam Neill), a spy who comes back home to find out his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani) wants a divorce. What should’ve been just the end of a regular marriage quickly turns into something way darker after he hires an investigator to follow her. Anna’s behavior starts to slip completely out of reality; while Mark tries to figure out what’s going on, she gets more distant and starts acting strange and violent. Then, right in the middle of all this, a third element shows up that turns their emotional breakdown into a full-on nightmare.

Even people who are used to the scariest horror movies feel the impact of this one. The story is like a nightmare that blends a couple’s conflict, paranoia, and a kind of madness that’s hard to put into words. What’s really terrifying isn’t the creature itself when it appears, but how the characters tear themselves apart. This horror comes from emotional pain, guilt, anger, and the collapse of something that’s gone way too far. What plays out on screen is the breakdown of two people who can’t understand each other anymore – or even really let go.

Even though it’s a horror movie, Possession works just as well as a powerful drama. The monstrous stuff is more symbolic – almost like a mirror of what’s going on inside the characters’ minds. When that grotesque creature shows up, it just proves what’s been there all along: something rotten inside. The creature itself is almost just a side detail; the real punch comes from the screams, the over-the-top reactions, and the emotional chaos taking over everything. That’s what makes the movie so tough to watch – and so unforgettable. It’s one of those horror classics that still hasn’t been topped, which makes you wonder if the remake could even come close.

On top of that, Adjani’s performance is absolutely wild – in the best way possible. She throws herself into it completely, without caring if she seems over the top or strange. You can really feel her breaking down, especially in that famous subway scene. It’s not your typical performance; it goes beyond natural acting and feels almost physical. She won the Best Actress Award at Cannes, and it wasn’t a surprise. It’s rare to see someone so dedicated to a scene, so intense from start to finish.

On the other hand, Neill is just as impressive. His character starts off trying to keep everything under control but slowly falls apart. The fear of losing his wife, jealousy, frustration, and anger build up until he’s barely holding it together. When the “perfect version” of his wife shows up, things only get worse. Possession really shows how idealizing someone can be just as dangerous as losing love itself. In the end, he can’t handle the real woman – only the image he’s made up in his head. And that turns into yet another tragedy.

The setting plays a big role too, making the story even more tense and pulling the viewer in so smoothly that you barely notice it happening. Before you realize it, you’re reacting naturally, making faces at what’s on screen. The story takes place in Berlin, with the Wall still standing and splitting the city – and you can feel that divide in the characters and the overall mood. Everything feels cold, empty, and dark – there’s no warmth or comfort anywhere. The places all seem strange, like they’re not really meant to be lived in. This setting really drives home the feeling that something’s always off – exactly what you want in a good horror movie.

It’s also important to note that Andrzej Żuławski’s direction is completely out of the ordinary as well. The camera moves constantly, the characters are almost never still, and the scenes are long and intense. The director focuses on creating a suffocating rhythm, as if the movie were also in crisis along with the protagonists. Everything is exaggerated, but it’s this intensity that fits perfectly with the film’s purpose. The idea isn’t to be balanced or restrained – it’s to show a chaotic, raw, out-of-control experience. Discomfort is part of the package, and those who aren’t willing to fully dive into it, honestly, might not even make it to the end.

To make matters worse (or better, since Possession is unforgettable), the film’s ending provides no answers. Quite the opposite. When the story ends, the feeling is one of confusion, exhaustion, and strangeness. But that’s exactly what makes it so good. It’s a movie that doesn’t offer relief, explanation, or easy answers. It leaves questions unanswered and makes the audience feel uncomfortable, and that feeling sticks with you. A lot of people come back to watch it again just to figure out what they felt the first time, and end up feeling it all over again (sometimes even stronger).

Possession has become a classic that’s aged in a strange way: it hasn’t lost its impact, but actually feels even more disturbing now. The coldness in relationships, the emotional chaos, and the struggle to understand the other person – and fail – still hit hard, maybe even more than when it first came out. Among the great horror movies, this one stands out as one of the most unique, bold, and emotionally intense ever made. It’s a must-watch for any true horror fan.

Possession is currently available to stream for free on the library-based streaming platforms Kanopy and Hoopla.