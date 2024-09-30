Possession Remake Director Promises to Deliver Longtime Fans a "Completely Bonkers" Reboot

Filmmaker Andrzej Żuławski's 1981 film Possession has defied definition for more than 40 years, with its singular vision of horror instantly alarming fans when they heard that Smile director Parker Finn was set to deliver a new take on the material. Given that there aren't many tonal similarities between the two projects, fans have reason to be apprehensive, though Finn recently promised he and producer Robert Pattinson hope to deliver all the "completely bonkers" elements fans know and love from the original, while also making an experience that will be accessible to newcomers. Finn also confirmed that the project is merely in its early stages, so it's unclear when, or if, it will be moving forward.

"It's early days, but we're incredibly excited about this completely bonkers movie," Finn shared with SFX Magazine, per GamesRadar. "Possession is one of my favorite films of all time, and so what was really important to me was that we were honoring the original and staying true to its absolute frenzied, manic ferocity. We want to make sure that fans of the original, who might be a little suspect of a remake, when they sit down to it are gonna realize, 'Oh, this movie is for me, and it's really embracing what I love.'"

He added, "At the same time, though, I want to be inviting new fans in. I think there's a really wonderful opportunity that by reimagining this movie, people who haven't seen the 1981 film will go and visit it, so hopefully it'll spread the love."

The original movie stars Sam Neill as a spy, Mark, who returns home to his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani) and their son Bob, only to learn that his marraige has begun to fall apart in the time he's been away. In pursuit of answers, Mark discovers what has entered Anna's life to create the divide in their relationship, though this figure is far more monstrous than anything Mark could have imagined.

Part of the appeal of Possession is how, while it starts as a relatively grounded narrative about the very real fallout of a marriage falling apart, it slowly morphs into something entirely unexpected, building towards a chaotic crescendo. Longtime fans will know that offering up something "bonkers" is a required piece of the puzzle, but also that there's much more to the tale of terror that has earned it its fan base.

Complicating the film's following is just how challenging it has been for American audiences to witness the full extent of its mayhem. When the movie finally made its way to American video stores, more than 40 minutes had been cut to earn it an 81-minute run time, with fans having to wait until 2000 for an uncut home video release to debut. It would take another decade for the film to earn an HD upgrade, though it was its 4K upgrade in 2021 and subsequent theatrical screenings that managed to really cement the film's legacy with contemporary audiences.

While Robert Pattinson is attached as a producer, it has yet to be confirmed if he will star in the new reimagining. Stay tuned for updates on the new Possession.

