Power Rangers Fans Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Franchise's First Movie
Exactly twenty five years ago today a precise moment in popular culture could be pinpointed as being a tidal wave of influence for a generation of kids as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was released in theaters. A continuation of the classic TV series, but without the use of archival footage from the Japanese series Super Sentai, the film showed the potential of the superhero show with a major budget behind it. All of that positioned the film as a landmark for 90s kids who showed out in force to celebrate the film's anniversary on Twitter today. Check out some of the best Tweets about the anniversary below!
⚡️IT WAS A CULTURAL RESET...
On this day, 25 years ago, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was released in theaters!
Share your favorite memories, quotes, pics and GIFs using #mmprthemovie! pic.twitter.com/T7s24XYoxB— POWER🏳️🌈RANGERS (@PowerRangers) June 30, 2020
The Power Rangers will return to the big screen in due time as well with I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F****** World creator Jonathan Entwistle tapped to develop the latest reboot of the property. Speaking with ComicBook.com previously, Entwistle spoke hypothetically about what his version of the characters would be like, which is to say in keeping with his darker aesthetic.
"It would be definitely along the lines of what I'm known for," Entwistle said. "Darker is not necessarily the angle. I feel like that's been done in the Power Rangers universe before."
Check back here for more news on the Power Rangers reboot along with celebrations of the classic property.
No lies
Y'all. This movie changed my life. https://t.co/siyU8mnMRe— Biqtch Puddin’ (@BiqtchPuddin) June 30, 2020
It's Rocky DeSantos!!
Morning everyone! Can you believe it's been 25 years?!?
What are some of your memories of the movie? pic.twitter.com/3sDk0Hn0VS— Steve Cardenas (@SteveCardenasPR) June 30, 2020
It was a big deal, and it was all connected
How everyone feels about every marvel movie is how I felt about this and the X-Files movie https://t.co/3atFnXof1v— William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 30, 2020
Totally get it
On this day, 25 years ago, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was released in theaters and Kimberly became my first girl crush. pic.twitter.com/CACNefwMr1— Kelly (@_KellyKaaay_) June 30, 2020
Don't mess with the original
Best Power Rangers movie. EVER. https://t.co/9M3so8EOR5— IG: JontaOHT (@jontaoht) June 30, 2020
MY. WHOLE. CHILDHOOD.
That movie sums up my whole childhood, I learned colors with the Power Rangers, they were everything to me at the time. I have been and always will be a huge PRangers fan. They marked a before and after in my life. #mmprthemovie— EnRubens (@Flashhmonk) June 30, 2020
The best they ever looked
Can’t overlook how clean these fits were 🔥 https://t.co/K9HgSgFmgP pic.twitter.com/eUhUlfvKdL— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 30, 2020
All caps.
I C O N I C ❤ pic.twitter.com/GHooBVrQRv— seba loves ariana ⧗-119 (@agscarlettmila) June 30, 2020
We all do
25 years later & I still wanna be a power ranger https://t.co/fE4wr2a1bz— “Black supremacist” (@KrisBeKnowin) June 30, 2020
A theater of PR fans hopped up on sugar could have taken on Ivan Ooze
Today makes 25 years since the Power Rangers movie came out. Shout out to my mom for taking me the day it premiered. I'm sure putting up with one power ranger fanatic was already tough...let alone an entire theater full of them. @jdfffn is still the man! pic.twitter.com/iG0xecydiu— Jesse Lopez (@JesLopez84) June 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.