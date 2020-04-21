Predator Mr. Potato Head Coming From PPW

In celebration with this week’s Alien Day, PPW Toys unveiled a Xenomorph version of their popular Mr. Potato Head line. And now, it appears that another famous sci-fi creature – and the Xenomorph’s one-time onscreen foe in Alien vs. Predator – will be getting the same treatment.

The company recently unveiled the first look at their Predator-inspired Mr. Potato Head. While the next live-action Predator film is still a ways away, the iconic sci-fi/horror villain is commemorated through this unique figure. You can take a look at it below:

The figure will measure at over 6 inches, and feature several major elements of the titular creature’s design. It’s removable parts will include Predator’s hunting helmet and wrist blades, making this figure ready for action.

As with the Pop Taters line – which has included figures inspired by Star Wars, Captain America: Civil War, and Guardians of the Galaxy in the past – and its usual love for puns, this figure is dubbed the “Pred-Tater”. This menacing spud can be yours for $19.99, and is already available to pre-order here.

The Predator is directed by Shane Black and written by Fred Dekker. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay, and Sterling K. Brown.