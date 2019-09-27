Prey Cast Reveals Secret Hiding Spots for Their Phones While Filming in the Wilderness

It can take a while to set up a shot, especially in a visual effects-heavy movie like the upcoming Predator prequel, Prey. It isn't uncommon for cast members, and any crew not directly involved with the setup, to get on their phones and catch up on email, play games, all the things you would expect from a bored adult in 2022. The only problem is that when you're shooting a movie that is supposed to take place in the 18th century, a phone is as serious an anachronism as a Starbucks cup in Westeros on Game of Thrones.

And just leaving your phone or other personal effects in your trailer might not always be plausible in a situation where you're shooting in the middle of a dense forest, and spending a lot of time quite a distance from any modern tech at all. So, where do those possessions go?

"I did have a multitude of places that I put my phone," star Amber Midthunder told ComicBook's Brandon Davis at Comic Con International in San Diego. "I had so many places that I'll be like, 'Oh, I hid it there in that scene, and then there in that scene.' My shoe, my costume, my bag, all kinds of places. There's lots of fun things to take pictures of!"

You can see the film's official synopsis below:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison ("Jack Ryan," "Treadstone"), and produced by John Davis ("Jungle Cruise," "The Predator") and Jhane Myers ("Monsters of God"), with Lawrence Gordon ("Watchmen"), Marty Ewing ("It: Chapter Two"), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff ("Fantasy Island") serving as executive producers.

The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder ("The Ice Road," "Roswell, New Mexico"), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp ("Sooyii"), Michelle Thrush ("The Journey Home"), Julian Black Antelope ("Tribal").

The screenplay is from Jack Ryan and Treadstone scribe Patrick Aison, so he has plenty of experience working in existing universes and trying to build something fresh. Producer Jhane Myers, a member of the Comanche nation, serves as a consultant to make sure the indigenous cultures are depicted accurately and with respect.

Prey, an all-new action-thriller from 20th Century Studios directed by Dan Trachtenberg ("The Boys," "10 Cloverfield Lane") and the newest entry in the "Predator" franchise, will stream August 5, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.