Prey Fans Are Loving the Film's Dog

Prey is now streaming on Hulu, and it's been the hottest topic among movie fans this weekend. At the time of this writing, the newest Predator movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. There have been many tweets praising the movie's star, Amber Midthunder (Naru), but she's not the only one getting love from fans. Another standout of the cast is Coco the dog who plays Sarii, Naru's loyal companion. Many people have taken to social media to express their love for Sarii who is a very, very good girl. Before checking out some of the tweets about Sarii, here's what Minthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg had to say about working with Coco...

"She was kind of a disaster," Midthunder admitted while talking to Dexerto. "She was a little bit of a hot mess—but in a sweet way." She added that Coco was "Not a movie dog." Midthunder explained, "She was literally adopted to be in this movie, and she just happened to be very high-energy."

Trachtenberg added, "Always a nail-biting moment for us on set, 'Is Coco gonna like, make her mark and do what she needs to do?'" Despite the fact that sometimes it can be difficult to work with animals, it's clear the folks involved had a lot of love for the pup.

"It was sometimes a journey to get there, but eventually she always did. It was very exciting, lots of cheers would happen when we finally got a great take with Coco." He added, "Everyone as we were developing it and showing cuts to friends and family, was like, 'More dog! We love the dog!' I was like, 'You don't understand. We are using every usable frame of this dog.'"

"So much of Coco being around was her running wild and doing laps and so excited to see everyone all the time. For me, personally, she was a dream. For making a movie, you know... The character of Sarii is very different than the character of Coco. That shows what a good filmmaker Dan is."

You can check out some of the posts praising Sarii/Coco below. Warning: Spoilers about Sarii's fate in Prey ahead!