Predator Fans Are Already Loving Prey, "It's the Best One"

Prey, the latest installment to the Predator franchise, is finally available to watch on Hulu. The original Predator hit theatres in 1987 and was followed by Predator 2 (1990), Alien vs. Predator (2004), Alien vs. Predator: Requium (2007), Predators (2010), and The Predator (2018). Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but fans have nothing but praise for the prequel. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Many people have taken to social media today to praise the Dan Trachtenberg-directed film and its star, Amber Midthunder.

Before checking out some tweets from Prey fans, you can read the film's official synopsis here: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

You can check out some of the tweets praising Prey below...