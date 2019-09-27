Predator Fans Are Already Loving Prey, "It's the Best One"
Prey, the latest installment to the Predator franchise, is finally available to watch on Hulu. The original Predator hit theatres in 1987 and was followed by Predator 2 (1990), Alien vs. Predator (2004), Alien vs. Predator: Requium (2007), Predators (2010), and The Predator (2018). Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but fans have nothing but praise for the prequel. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Many people have taken to social media today to praise the Dan Trachtenberg-directed film and its star, Amber Midthunder.
Before checking out some tweets from Prey fans, you can read the film's official synopsis here: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."
You can check out some of the tweets praising Prey below...
Just to say #PreyMovie is bloody awesome, absolutely thrilling— Tempest (@Tempest1211_) August 5, 2022
#PreyMovie was a brutal return to what is best about Predator! Possibly the best of the franchise since the original Arnold film. Watched the Comanche version which was really well done but I’m excited to see it again with the English track.
Also dogs are the best. pic.twitter.com/TOcd6oOzpl— JTE (@JTEmoviethinks) August 5, 2022
Hey so uh… #PreyMovie absolutely RULES. Congrats to the great @DannyTRS and to the PHENOMENAL cast & crew. Loved it. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2022
Ok I thoroughly enjoyed #PreyMovie and I could’ve easily watched another 30 minutes of that.@AmberMidthunder was phenomenal as protagonist Naru and I was screaming for her. 🙌🏽
This is the best installment of the #Predator franchise since the first & I’d argue it’s THE best one https://t.co/tyCuYtUwwX— New Orleans Lady (@IfIWereMagneto) August 5, 2022
#PreyMovie makes a strong case for being one of the best movies I have seen so far this year. @DannyTRS killed it and Amber Midthunder is a revelation. Shame it's not playing in theaters but be sure to catch it on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/uCvmk6cXsO— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 5, 2022
Best Predator movie ever... ♥️🔥#PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/iGwRGT4FkH— Scarlet Speedster (@ScarletSpeeds16) August 5, 2022
#PreyMovie is bloody, tense, inventive, but perhaps most surprisingly: emotional. It’s everything Predator should be and more
It may be one of the most unique and exciting things I’ve seen a big horror IP do in years without losing its identity in the process
Bravo @DannyTRS pic.twitter.com/Gi0GGRTNmk— Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) August 5, 2022
#PreyMovie is possibly the best movie in the Predator franchise since the original.— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) August 5, 2022
YES, THIS HUMAN LOOKS COOLER #PreyMovie https://t.co/i2ZZFrQLtv pic.twitter.com/Gx882RKuxF— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 5, 2022
Y'all this movie right here is truly a masterpiece, one of the best predator movie I have seen. Prey got suspense, tension and a thrill of hunt or get hunted lol 10/10 oh and I forgot to mention...
NARU IS FUCKIN BADASS#PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/GAo4Kan94M— Cage 2.0 (@cass_cage_45) August 5, 2022
They would be best friends @AmberMidthunder Is Incredible In #PreyMovie <3 pic.twitter.com/1IkANi8yuv— Sam (@sam69220339) August 5, 2022
Can’t wait to watch #PreyMovie tonight pic.twitter.com/X5HSWgeXsF— Jakob Barnes (@jumpcutjakob) August 5, 2022