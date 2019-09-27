Prey: Original Predator Star Bill Duke Sings Praises of New Prequel

The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey, was released on Hulu this last weekend and the new film has been earning a great deal of praise from fans and critics alike with star Amber Midthunder in particular winning people over with her performance as Nari. It's also not just fans and critics who are loving Prey and Midthunder. Stars of the original Predator are also weighing in. Bill Duke, who played Sgt. Mac Eliot in the original Predator film took to social media to praise Midthunder, calling her "phenomenal" and encouraging audiences to watch the film.

"Have you checked out the #PreyMovie on @hulu, if not do watch it. It's an amazing film and @AmberMidthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a bright career ahead of her. As @GovJVentura mentioned…welcome to the #Predator Family. "I see you." #Success #Blessings" he wrote.

Have you checked out the #PreyMovie on @hulu, if not, do watch it. It's an amazing film and @AmberMidthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a bright career ahead of her. As @GovJVentura mentioned...welcome to the #Predator Family. "I see you." #Success #Blessings pic.twitter.com/mFxiVLYGAG — Bill Duke (@RealBillDuke) August 9, 2022

Ventura also welcomed Midthunder into the Predator Family this past weekend with his own post to social media.

"#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film," Ventura wrote. "I just... I don't know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura!" Midthunder replied. "Im on the floor. Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!" Trachtenberg added. Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in the film, also commented with "📈📈📈" emojis. Ventura replied, "It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job."

Currently, Prey is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and an 82% audience score. In fact, Prey is officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. You can read the official synopsis for Prey below:

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

"There was so many moments where were almost seduced by putting in more and more easter eggs," Trachtenberg explained in a recent spotlight in Empire Magazine. "'Get to the chopper!' is not in this movie despite so many people wondering, 'what if there was a horse named Chopper?' We didn't go all the way there, though there are tons of intentional and unintentional nods to the first movie."

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.