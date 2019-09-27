Prey: Predator Star Jesse Ventura Praises Film, Welcomes Amber Midthunder to the Family

The newest Predator movie, Prey, was released on Hulu this weekend, and fans of the franchise cannot stop praising the latest installment. Whether it's sharing admiration for Amber Midthunder as Nari or gushing over Coco the dog's portrayal of Sarii, the movie has been a hot topic on social media all weekend. Fans of the franchise aren't the only people who loved the movie. Jesse Ventura, who played Blain in the original Predator, took to Twitter to praise the film and director Dan Trachtenberg and welcome Midthunder to the Predator family.

"#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film," Ventura wrote. "I just... I don't know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura!" Midthunder replied. "Im on the floor. Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!" Trachtenberg added. Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in the film, also commented with "📈📈📈" emojis. Ventura replied, "It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job." You can check out Ventura's tweet and the comments below:

#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 7, 2022

Currently, Prey is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. In fact, Prey is officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. You can read the official synopsis for Prey below:

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

"There was so many moments where were almost seduced by putting in more and more easter eggs," Trachtenberg explained in a recent spotlight in Empire Magazine. "'Get to the chopper!' is not in this movie despite so many people wondering, 'what if there was a horse named Chopper?' We didn't go all the way there, though there are tons of intentional and unintentional nods to the first movie."

Prey is now streaming on Hulu along with the original Predator.