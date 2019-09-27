Prey: How to Watch Hulu's Comanche Dub of New Predator Movie

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After having its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con a couple of weeks ago, Prey is finally available to watch on Hulu. The new movie marks the latest in the Predator franchise that began back in 1987. The film is already a big hit with critics and audiences alike and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Not only is the movie available to watch on Hulu, but there is also a special dubbed version in Comanche. The Comanche or Nʉmʉnʉʉ are a Native American tribe from the Southern Plains and their language is a Numic language of the Uto-Aztecan family. If you want to watch the Comanche version of the film on Hulu, it's a separate selection when you click on the movie.

"We do have like Comanche throughout the film, but when you first choose to watch the film, this will be the first time that the Comanche language and I'm Comanche, by the way, this will be the first time that our language is in a full dub and also subtitled for the whole film," producer Jhane Myers recently shared with ComicBook.com. "So that's really important to me and the language component's very important because this will also be the first time that a film has been completely [dubbed]. You get the option of watching it in Comanche on a brand new film. I know that Navajo has done it twice, with Star Wars, but Star Wars was 30 years old when that came out, Finding Nemo was 20 years old. But here we are, this movie resets a whole lot of paradigms, and one of them is the language component."

Myers also spoke with Bloody Disgusting about the film and what it was like working on something that represents her culture.

"When I first heard about this project, I was excited because it dealt with my culture. I was born in Comanche land, with 19,000 other Comanches. For me to work on this, people think it's really hard. But it wasn't hard for me because I could bring that authenticity. I could reach back out to my community. I even would, because this is set 300 years back, we needed some older words, I would call my grandpas. They're not my blood grandpas but my traditional grandpas. I would call them. One guy was like, 'I'm outside fixing my mailbox.' I said, 'Well, how do you say this? What did your grandpa call this?'" Myers shared.

Myers added, "We had such an influx of people, from beginning to end, in front of and behind the camera. We had an intern program where a lot of First Nations people got an opportunity to work on a film set in all the different departments to see what they liked. So for me, this was just a joy to work on."

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.