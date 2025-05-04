Prime Video Just Added 2024 Best Picture Nominee

Amazon Prime Video just added one of the most acclaimed movies of 2024, which is most evident by its 91 on Rotten Tomatoes and its Best Picture nominee at the 97th Academy Awards. Bolstering this, it earned a Best Motion Picture – Drama nomination at 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and paired its Best Picture award at the 97th Academy Awards with a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination. Unfortunately, it did not earn a win in any of these nominations, but it was enough to cement itself as one of 2024’s best movies.

The new Prime Video movie in question, for those that have not connected the dots, is Nickel Boys from director RaMell Ross. The American historical drama based on the 2019 novel from Colson Whitehead of the same name. The movie was made on a $23.2 million budget, and only returned at the box office with $3.2 million made. That said, Amazon MGM Studios only gave it a limited theatrical release so this did not come as a surprise. Further, it is not exactly a movie made with big box office returns in mind.

“Nickel Boys follows two Black teens who are wards of a juvenile reformatory,” reads an official blurb about the movie on Prime Video. “Their profound friendship offers transformation and awakens hope.”

Typically, Nickel Boys costs $5.99 to rent on Prime Video, and $19.99 to buy. That said, for now it is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. And even those without a subscription can currently opt-in for a 30-day free trial.

Those that decide to stream Nickel Boys via Prime Video should expect a runtime of 140 minutes, aka two hours and 20 minutes. Right now, Prime Video is the only premier streaming service where the move is streaming other than Apple TV+. Of course, Apple TV+ is the cheaper of the two subscription services, though anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription has a Prime Video subscription, which makes the latter more accessible, despite it being pricier than Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, those that do check out the Oscars Best Picture nominee should expect a PG-13 rating, a rating for various mature themes, including: strong language, violent content, smoking, and racism.

