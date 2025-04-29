Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2025

A brand new month arrives on Thursday, bringing with it a bunch of new movies and TV shows on streaming services like Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming service just released the complete lineup of titles being added to its roster throughout the month of May, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to over the next several weeks.

The month will get started with a bang, as May 1st not only brings the highest number of new additions to Prime, but it will also bring about the most prominent movies of the entire month. On May 1st, all three Lord of the Rings movies are going Prime Video’s lineup, along with all three films in The Hobbit trilogy.

Alongside Peter Jackson’s beloved fantasy franchise, May 1st will also see Another Simple Favor arrive on Prime Video. That Amazon Original film is a sequel to the fan-favorite thriller A Simple Favor, with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively both reprising their roles.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s May additions below.

May 1st

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All The Money In The World

Animal House

Another Simple Favor

Are We There Yet?

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Because I Said So

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Born On The Fourth Of July

Cinderella Man

Coogan’s Bluff

Dante’s Peak

Death Wish (2018)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Earthquake

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fury

Gattaca

Get On Up

Her

Heroes (1977)

How High

In The Heat of the Night

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jarhead

Jersey Boys

John Q

Legally Blonde

Loving

Mallrats

Overboard

Play Misty For Me

R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department

Ray

Ride Along

Space Cowboys

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beguiled

The Exorcist

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Traffic

Two Mules for Sister Sara

White House Down

You’ve Got Mail

May 5th

The Peanut Butter Falcon

May 6th

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

David Spade: Dandelion

May 8th

Octopus!

May 9th

Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2

May 13th

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop

May 20th

Motorheads

May 22nd

Earnhardt

May 23rd

Clarkson’s Farm S4

May 27th

September 5

The Fire Inside

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy S2

May 29th

The Better Sister

May 30th

Chomp Squad S1

May 31st

Good Boy (2025)