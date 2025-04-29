Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2025

A brand new month arrives on Thursday, bringing with it a bunch of new movies and TV shows on streaming services like Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming service just released the complete lineup of titles being added to its roster throughout the month of May, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to over the next several weeks.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The month will get started with a bang, as May 1st not only brings the highest number of new additions to Prime, but it will also bring about the most prominent movies of the entire month. On May 1st, all three Lord of the Rings movies are going Prime Video’s lineup, along with all three films in The Hobbit trilogy.
Alongside Peter Jackson’s beloved fantasy franchise, May 1st will also see Another Simple Favor arrive on Prime Video. That Amazon Original film is a sequel to the fan-favorite thriller A Simple Favor, with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively both reprising their roles.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s May additions below.
[RELATED: Star Wars Heading to a New Streaming Service]
May 1st
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
All The Money In The World
Animal House
Another Simple Favor
Are We There Yet?
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Because I Said So
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Born On The Fourth Of July
Cinderella Man
Coogan’s Bluff
Dante’s Peak
Death Wish (2018)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Earthquake
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fury
Gattaca
Get On Up
Her
Heroes (1977)
How High
In The Heat of the Night
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jarhead
Jersey Boys
John Q
Legally Blonde
Loving
Mallrats
Overboard
Play Misty For Me
R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department
Ray
Ride Along
Space Cowboys
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Beguiled
The Exorcist
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Traffic
Two Mules for Sister Sara
White House Down
You’ve Got Mail
May 5th
The Peanut Butter Falcon
May 6th
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
David Spade: Dandelion
May 8th
Octopus!
May 9th
Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2
May 13th
Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop
May 20th
Motorheads
May 22nd
Earnhardt
May 23rd
Clarkson’s Farm S4
May 27th
September 5
The Fire Inside
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy S2
May 29th
The Better Sister
May 30th
Chomp Squad S1
May 31st
Good Boy (2025)