Prime Video Debuts First Reggie Trailer, Focusing on MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson

Prime Video has released the official trailer for Reggie, a new documentary about Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Reggie Jackson, which is told from Jackson's own point-of-view, looking back on his career and featuring conversations with other baseball superstars including Derek Jeter and Hank Aaron. Reggie is coming to the platform later this month from Prime Video Sports, along with Bron Studios, Delirio Films, and Red Crown Productions.

The film centers on Jackson, one of the most influential baseball players of his era. In the movie, he speaks with both his contemporaries and successors about what it meant for a hugely talented ballplayer to also be politically active at a time when that was not the norm.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis:

Reggie is the definitive firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball's most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America, starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning. Now, against the backdrop of today's increasingly divided world, he sits down with fellow legends Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and more to discuss their own experiences, how far we've really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations.

Reggie is directed by Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton, from BRON Studios, Delirio Films, and Red Crown Productions, in association with Creative Wealth Media. The documentary is produced by Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling, and Alexandria Stapleton. The executive producers are Brenda Gilbert, Aaron L. Gilbert, Josh Miller, Kim Carsten, Zoë Morrison, Jason Cloth, and Suraj Maraboyina. Keith Loegering and Ryan Mooneyham are co-producers.