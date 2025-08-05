New Prime Action Movie Is Now the 4th Most-Watched Amazon Movie Ever

Amazon MGM Studios’ action films continue to be a hit among Prime Video subscribers, with the studios’ latest offering already establishing itself as the new must-watch movie of the summer. Amazon’s movies draw in massive viewership numbers on the platform, with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ Christmas action comedy Red One remaining the most-viewed film on the platform after it drew in 50 million views within days of its release. The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, was similarly successful, garnering 80 million views within its first month.

A new film just joined those other top performers as one of Amazon MGM Studios’ most successful movies on Prime. Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena, premiered on Prime Video on July 2, 2025, and has drawn in more than 75 million viewers worldwide since its debut, making it the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM Studios’ film of all time on Prime Video, according to Deadline. The film is behind The Tomorrow War (No. 3), The Accountant 2 (No. 2), and Red One (No. 1).

The film stars Elba as UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and Cena as U.S. President Will Derringer, world leaders who public rivalry threatens their countries’ alliance. They are forced to work together when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary. Allied with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), “they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.”

Directed by Ilya Naishuller and also starring Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles, the film has enjoyed plenty of success in the weeks since its debut. In addition to taking the top spot on Nielsen’s Movie chart with 1.098 billion minutes streamed during its debut week, Heads of State also spent four weeks as the No. 1 film on Prime Video. The film has since dropped from that top spot, but is still positioned at No. 2 after War of the Worlds, according to FlixPatrol data.

Outside of the streaming charts, Heads of State is performing moderately well among critics and fans. The movie is rated fresh in both metrics on Rotten Tomatoes with a 70% critics’ score and a 71% audience score. Per the critics’ consensus, “Heads of State‘s lighthearted handling of geopolitics may be too cute by half, but the comedic alliance between Idris Elba and John Cena remains strong in this slick action flick.”

At this time, Heads of State is a standalone film, but there is hope for a sequel. Speaking with Screenrant, Naishuller teased that if enough people “watch the movie and enjoy it, and Amazon feels like it makes sense to do a second one, absolutely. I’d love to get more of Jack in there [and] more of Marty.”

Heads of State is available to stream on Prime Video now.