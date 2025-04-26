5 Great Action Movies to Watch Like The Accountant 2

You’ve trekked out to your local multiplex to take in The Accountant 2 and you were blown away by the stylized fight sequences, the comedic energy between the leads, the persistent use of gun fu, and the textured characters. Since that invigorating experience has likely whetted your appetite for more action-packed films of that ilk, we’ve put proverbial pen to paper to combine a series of movie recommendations featuring exactly what you crave. As a fellow fan of gritty actioners, I am spotlighting five titles that deliver the type of high-stakes intrigue you observed throughout The Accountant 2 and its 2016 predecessor.

The following selections share certain thematic similarities with the Ben Affleck-led sequel and each is likely to resonate accordingly.

Lethal Weapon

If you dig the comedic energy born from the dynamic between Christian (Affleck) and Braxton (Jon Bernthal) in The Accountant 2, you should make haste to take in the quintessential buddy comedy, Lethal Weapon. That Richard Donner-directed picture kicked off a celebrated franchise and paved the way for the modern buddy action-comedy.

Lethal Weapon follows Martin (Mel Gibson) and Roger (Danny Glover), two police officers with absolutely nothing in common who are working to take down a drug ring. The lead characters have a love-hate relationship, but through a combination of comedic hijinks and harrowing action, they eventually realize they can’t live without each other. Did I mention that this is the film that put celebrated filmmaker Shane Black on the map? More from Black shortly.

The Bad Boys Franchise

Although the Bad Boys films lean more heavily into comedy than The Accountant movies, you can’t deny that there’s a certain similarity to the dynamic between Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) from Bad Boys and Christian and Brax from The Accountant 2. Although Marcus and Mike aren’t related, they have a fraternal energy similar to Brax and Christian. Not to mention, they have a knack for finding themselves embroiled in high-stakes situations.

The Bad Boys series follows two Miami cops on a variety of high-octane adventures, often involving attempts to keep illicit drugs off the street. Although the franchise has proven divisive to critics, there’s no denying that the moviegoing public is hooked on this series. The proof is in the numbers, as the Bad Boys franchise has grossed over one billion at the box office to date.

The Nice Guys

Prolific screenwriter and sometimes-director Shane Black (Lethal Weapon) cowrote and helmed this action-packed buddy comedy. Like The Accountant films, The Nice Guys features nuanced characters and plenty of explosive action. The Nice Guys features Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as an enforcer and a private eye, respectively. The unlikely pair team up with unexpected and consistently hilarious results.

If you enjoy the intersection of action film and buddy comedy, you will likely be taken by the impressive writing, unpredictable storyline, and the fully committed performances from two talented leads at the top of their game.

The Losers

If you’re in the market for a gritty action comedy with an impressive cast, might I suggest that you turn your attention to The Losers? The flick is adapted from the Vertigo Comics series of the same name.

The action comedy features a talented ensemble cast with plenty of action sequences and a series of exciting twists and turns. If you like the gritty, stylized violence of The Accountant, you’ll surely find plenty to enjoy about The Losers. Keep in mind, however, that The Losers often places style over substance and doesn’t quite achieve the emotional depth of The Accountant movies.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man comes from the Russo Brothers (Joe & Anthony), a pair of filmmakers with whom you’re undoubtedly familiar from their involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film delivers a similar level of balls-to-the-wall action and intrigue to what you see in The Accountant films. Although the core narratives don’t have a great deal in common, Ryan Gosling’s Courtland Gentry is a one-man killing machine who demonstrates a level of tenacity and precision reminiscent of the titular character in The Accountant.

The setup for The Gray Man sees an incarcerated Gentry offered his freedom in exchange for joining an elite black ops division within the CIA. Several years later, he sets out to try to stop the spread of national security secrets.

What did you think of The Accountant 2? Was it everything you hoped for? Make sure to let us know your thoughts below!