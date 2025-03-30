Prime Video’s New Thriller Getting Roasted by Subscribers, “Waste of Great Actors”

Prime Video may be home to streaming hits like The Boys and Reacher, plus movies like Air and American Fiction, but the Amazon streaming service is taking major lumps with its newest movie. This week saw the premiere of Holland, described as a “wildly unpredictable thriller” by Prime Video and starring Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, and Matthew Macfadyen. Directed by Mimi Cave (Fresh), Holland follows Nancy Vandergroot (Kidman), a teacher who suspects her husband of living a double life. Holland has arrived with minimal fanfare and in fact a lot of negative reviews and reactions from both critics and fans, with some even saying it wastes the actors.

As of this writing Holland is the #1 movie on Prime Video, but falls behind several high profile shows on the service like Wheel of Time and Bosch: Legacy on the streamer’s overall Top 10. Despite its clear success in attracting viewers to stream the movie at home for free, it’s not really winning over many fans. Right now Holland has a 27% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, which is comprised of critic reviews, while the audience ratings for the movie are even lower at 22% approval.

“I watched the paint dry on my bedroom wall once..This crap is more monotonous,” read one audience review on Rotten Tomatoes, which scored Holland a 1 out of 5 star rating. Another one star review added, “What a total waste of three great actors.”

The critical response to the movie wasn’t much kinder either, with USA Today rating the film 1.5 out of 4 and calling it “a never-ending slog, only getting halfway interesting with a silly third-act twist.”

Even the reviews on Prime Video’s own site aren’t kind to Holland, though they are slightly more mixed than the ones found on Rotten Tomatoes. The rating for the movie sits at 2.7 out of 5 on the platform, with only 14 ratings contributed. Considering Holland is the #1 movie on all of Prime Video, that’s either a sign that the movie is either drawing audiences away so quickly they don’t bother to leave a rating, or they’re not even compelled to give one when they finish the film.

Even on the /r/movies subreddit, users that watched Holland were quick to dunk on the film. The author of the post about the film went so far as to say “I almost turned it off half way through because I could sense it was going to fall flat;” while another user added, “Not only was it predictable, but it made no sense.”

