10 Best Prime Video Shows to Binge in One Weekend

Sometimes all we want to do on the weekend is stay in, grab some popcorn, and binge-watch a series like there’s no tomorrow. But even though that desire is huge, it’s super common to spend hours picking what to watch instead of actually watching something. Amazon Prime Video has tons of content in all kinds of genres for every taste – The Wheel of Time, The Boys, and Invincible are great examples and are all super popular right now. But what do you go for when you just want to chill at the end of the week without having to commit to a long series?

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best series on Prime Video so you don’t have to deal with indecision and can just binge everything on Saturday and Sunday with ease.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

amazon prime video

Anyone who has seen the classic movie of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will have a lot of fun with this series, which some say is even better than the movie. With plenty of action, a spy theme, and a touch of comedy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is based on the feature film and follows John (Donald Glover) and Jane Smith (Maya Erskine). Both are lonely strangers who abandon their identities to become partners in both espionage and marriage.

With Season 1 having been released last year, this is the perfect series to binge while still wishing the story would never end. The characters have great chemistry – which is key – and each episode focuses on a different mission, with cameos from renowned actors. The show, which has been nominated for awards, consists of eight episodes and has already been confirmed for a second season.

Fleabag

amazon prime video

A critically acclaimed and award-winning series, Fleabag is for anyone who likes a comedy-drama. Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the story follows a witty and sexually active young woman dealing with family, career, and love issues. It’s the kind of story that deals with everyday life, but with an approach that changes everything and makes it even more interesting when Fleabag often breaks the fourth wall to share her thoughts and feelings directly with the public.

Easy to relate to, it’s a plot that takes place and ends in two seasons with six episodes each. The script is brilliant, with acid humor in the dialogues and a focus on personal interactions and relationships. It simply shows that you don’t need a lot of invention to make a series enjoyable and fun to watch.

Daisy Jones & The Six

amazon prime video

Daisy Jones & The Six is a miniseries adaptation of the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and since its premiere, it has been one of Prime Video’s milestones with fans who to this day wish for a sequel. The dramatic musical is about the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the 1970s. The plot explores the complex personal and professional relationships between the members, especially between lead singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and band leader Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

Consisting of 10 episodes, it’s very easy to get immersed in the whole story, especially given the aesthetics and unique tone of the production. The references to the band Fleetwood Mac are very clear, and for those who are fans of the era or are looking for something nostalgic, it’s an excellent choice.

The Night Manager

amc

The Night Manager seems like it was made for espionage fans who want much more than just an action-packed production in this genre. The plot follows Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a former British soldier who works as the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo. His life changes when he gets involved with Sophie (Aure Atika), the lover of a powerful arms dealer. However, he’s recruited by British intelligence to infiltrate the organization of Richard Onslow Roper (Hugh Laurie), a notorious trafficker, taking on a false identity and diving into the world of international espionage.

With just one season of six episodes, the show boasts impressive production quality, with luxurious settings that transport the audience to several locations around the world. The storyline is full of twists and keeps the suspense going most of the time. It’s a show that fans of the classic James Bond franchise will surely enjoy. Also, after nine years, Seasons 2 and 3 are already in the works.

Reacher

amazon prime video

Another adaptation, Reacher is a series based on the novels by Lee Child. For fans of action and suspense, but still with a lighter tone without being too heavy, it centers on Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), an ex-military police major who travels the United States solving crimes and seeking justice. However, when he arrives in a small town in Georgia, he quickly becomes the prime suspect in a local murder.

The series may seem long with three seasons and eight episodes so far. However, it’s a story that never stops, which makes it easy to stay glued to the screen. Not surprisingly, critics have praised the narrative and action sequences as strong points. The production is perfect for fans of constant excitement.

Fallout

amazon prime video

Considered one of the best sci-fi series today, Fallout is the adaptation of a video game franchise. Set in a post-apocalyptic drama, it tells of a future devastated by nuclear war, where Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) leaves Vault 33 in search of her missing father. As she journeys through the Los Angeles desert, she faces unexpected dangers and alliances, including a Brotherhood of Steel squire and a necrotic bounty hunter.

The production has had an extremely positive reception since its launch, and not long afterwards, it was renewed for Season 2. The great thing is that you get to experience a retro-futuristic setting, combining the optimism and aesthetics of the 1950s with a bleak and desolate backdrop – it really enriches the viewing experience. Its first season consists of eight episodes.

Gen V

amazon prime video

For fans of The Boys, you can look forward to the final season by binge-watching its spin-off Gen V in one weekend. The story is set at Godolkin University, an exclusive institution for young superheroes run by Vought International, where students are trained to become the next generation of profitable heroes. The plot follows Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a young woman with special abilities who discovers that not everything is as it seems, facing challenges that test her physical, sexual, and moral limits.

Anyone who is already a fan of the original production will be well aware of the daring and creative approach, and this series is no different. It follows the same line, balancing acid humor and graphic violence throughout a narrative of anguish and taboos faced by young people in the transition to adulthood. So far, it has only one season with eight episodes, but Season 2 has already been confirmed.

Homecoming

amazon prime video

Psychological thrillers are usually a favorite for fans of the genre, and Homecoming really nails it. The series follows Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts), a social worker who works for a secret government agency in the United States. After years of dedicated service, she and her colleagues, including supervisor Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), start questioning their own identities and the nature of their work, wanting to return to civilian life.

With only two seasons of ten and seven episodes, respectively, it’s a must-watch for anyone looking for a show to binge and forget about the world around them. The 30-minute episode format is a plus, keeping the pace going and preventing it from feeling boring. The dialogues are deep, with mystery and drama throughout, and from the second batch of episodes, the focus totally shifts.

My Lady Jane

amazon prime video

For many, an unappreciated series. With a totally creative and offbeat plot, My Lady Jane is aimed at fantasy and romance fans. The show offers a creative retelling of the story of Lady Jane Grey, England’s “Nine Days Queen.” In this version, Jane (Emily Bader) is a very intelligent young woman who unexpectedly ascends to the English throne and finds herself trapped in an arranged marriage with Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel), a mysterious man who hides a very surprising secret.

With a single season of eight episodes, the production was unfortunately canceled, despite the huge approval from viewers. However, even with an open door for a sequel, it’s a very unique series that doesn’t frustrate by leaving things unexplained. Light and humorous, it’s a lot of fun to watch and root for the characters in pursuit of their desires as well.

The Devil’s Hour

amazon prime video

Binging a series at the weekend can also be synonymous with spending hours shivering with fear. Driven by suspense and terror, The Devil’s Hour has been highly acclaimed and follows the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a social worker who wakes up every night at exactly 3:33 a.m. – known as the “devil’s hour” – after being tormented by disturbing visions and nightmares. At the same time, she finds herself involved in a police investigation related to brutal murders while dealing with her eight-year-old son, who exhibits strange behavior with a lack of emotions.

The episodes are haunting from the start, but the series knows how to balance its eerie atmosphere without overdoing it when experimenting with sci-fi elements. For fans of Dark, this has a very similar tone, as it also explores timelines and fragmented memories. Season 1 has six episodes, while Season 2 closes with five. A third season has already been confirmed.

What are your favorite Prime Video shows you can finish in a weekend? Let us know in the comments below!