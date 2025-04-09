Prime Video Now Streaming One of 2024’s Scariest Horror Movies

2024 was a great year for horror. That was made abundantly clear when a film like The Substance managed to earn Best Picture and Best Director nominations at the Oscars. Now, The Substance was far from the only great horror movie last year, it just happened to be the biggest awards winner of a very stout lineup. 2024 was responsible for some incredibly chilling entries, one of which just found its way to Prime Video’s streaming lineup, where it will likely find its biggest audience to-date.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The film in question is James Watkins’ See No Evil, an American remake of the 2022 Danish horror movie of the same name. Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, and Aisling Franciosi, Speak No Evil follows two families that meet on vacation. When one family accepts an invitation to stay at the remote home of the other, they start to uncover a series of terrifying and deadly secrets.
Despite an obnoxious trailer that seemingly played before every theatrical release for months, Speak No Evil turned out to be a good remake that earned more than $76 million at the box office on a mere $15 million budget.
Speak No Evil has been available on Peacock for a little while now, but just made its move to Prime Video this week. Given the sizable audience on Prime, Speak No Evil has a chance to be viewed by more horror fans than ever before.
[RELATED: Every New Streaming Addition in April 2025]
New on Prime Video
Amazon’s streaming service didn’t release its usual monthly newsletter for April, so subscribers went into this month without knowing what new arrivals were in store. There were quite a few surprises to be found on Prime Video’s lineup once April arrived, including some major blockbusters and beloved cult classics.
Below, you can check out some of the best titles that were added to Prime Video this month.
Top Gun
Willow
Tombstone
Deja Vu
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Out of Sight
The Game
The Deer Hunter
The Conversation
Passengers
Bones and All
Spaceballs
Bull Durham
Jerry Maguire
Dunkirk
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Dazed and Confused
The Great Escape
Daybreak’s
The Big Lebowski
Pineapple Express
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Lost in Translation
Ford v Ferrari
Three Amigos
Annie Hall
Fighting With My Family
The Menu
Forrest Gump
Rain Man
Hackers
The Long Goodbye
Red Dawn
Joe Dirt
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Master
Women Talking
The Visit
Valley Girl
Street Fighter
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
Jeepers Creepers
Be Cool