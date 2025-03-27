Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Streaming Services in April 2025

April is officially on the horizon. In addition to some potential showers that will hopefully set the stage for May flowers, April is also going to bring a slew of new movies, TV shows, specials, and live events to all of the most popular streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Tubi have all unveiled their lists of additions for the month of April, and we’ve compiled them all in one convenient place for you to browse and bookmark.
At the time of this writing, Prime Video isn’t part of this list because the Amazon streamer has yet to send out its April newsletter. Once that arrives, Prime will be added to the list. Pluto TV is also not included but that is because the list is entirely too big to fit in with the others. You can check out the Pluto TV April additions here.
April 1st
NETFLIX
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
DISNEY+
Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, 6 episodes)
National Parks: USA (S1, 5 episodes)
RoboGobo (S1, 24 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
MAX
A Kind of Murder
A Stolen Life
Aftersun
All I See Is You
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
April in Paris
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Death
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies
Edge of the City
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday
Friday After Next
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams
In This Our Life
It’s Love I’m After
Jezebel
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
June Bride
Kid Galahad
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men
Logan
Lucky Me
Lullaby of Broadway
Marked Woman
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
Mr. Skeffington
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours
My Golden Days
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday
Nobody Walks
Now, Voyager
Old Acquaintance
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Romance on the High Seas
Satan Met a Lady
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles
Special Agent
Stampede
Station West
Storm Warning
Suspicion
Tea for Two
That Certain Woman
The Biggest Little Farm
The Double
The Old Maid
The Prince
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Star (1952)
The Terminator
The Tree of Life
The West Point Story
The Wild North
The Working Man
Three on a Match
Winter Meeting
Young Man with a Horn
PARAMOUNT+
Along Came a Spider
April Fool’s Day
Arrival
Braveheart
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Clear and Present Danger
Clerks
Cop Land
Deep Impact
Dope
Empire Records
Escape from Alcatraz
Faster
Flags of Our Fathers
Four Brothers
Fresh (1994)
Gangs of New York
Girl, Interrupted
Hard Eight
Hardball
Harriet the Spy
Head of State
Her
Hot Rod
I See You
Kaboom
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Malcolm X
Marvelous and the Black Hole
Moneyball
Nacho Libre
Noah
Paranormal Activity
Patriot Games
Point Break (1991)
Regarding Henry
Rings (2017)
Rounders
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Sidewalks of New York
Smoke Signals
Soapdish
Space Jam (1996)
Sucker Punch
Sunset Boulevard
Team America: World Police
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator Genisys
The Bye Bye Man
The Caddy (1953)
The Collector
The Core
The Courier
The Gambler
The Gift
The Girl on the Train
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Guilt Trip
The Lookout
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Running Man
The Saint
The Score
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Truman Show
The Tuxedo
The Uninvited (2009)
Three Days of the Condor
Twisted
Uncommon Valor
Underclassman
Undisputed
Unforgiven
Up in Smoke
Young Sherlock Holmes
The Last Stop in Yuma County
Before Dawn
HULU
Arrival
Arrival En Espanol
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Swan
Boys on the Side
Concussion
Concussion En Espanol
Copycat
Enough Said
The Equalizer
The Equalizer En Espanol
Gifted
The Good Thief
Gone Girl
Gulliver’s Travels
The History of the World Part I
I Heart Huckabees
Interstellar
Interstellar En Espanol
Jumanji
Jumanji En Espanol
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol
The Karate Kid Part III
The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol
Little Man
Little Man En Espanol
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Made in America
Me, Myself and Irene
Mrs. Doubtfire
Oddity
Red Sparrow
The Revenant
Runaway Jury
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Superbad
Superbad En Espanol
Tombstone
True Story
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
Wall Street
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
War of the Worlds (2005)
Widows
Wild
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol
Year One
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
PEACOCK
Age of Adeline
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
TUBI
19-2
Girlfriends
The Looney Tunes Show
The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries
The PJs
Alex Cross
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Godzilla vs. Kong
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Max Payne
Parker (2013)
Robin Hood (2018)
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
The Jackal
The Punisher (1989)
Wrath of Man
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Cyrano
Drive (2011)
Once Upon a Time in America
Shirley
To Live and Die in L.A.
All About the Benjamins
Bustin’ Loose
Chocolate City
First Sunday
How High
How High 2
Idlewild
Little Man
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Money Talks (1997)
New Jack City
Ride Along
Shaft
The Perfect Guy
The Porter
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Born in East L.A.
Code Name: The Cleaner
Corporate Animals
Cry Baby
Dog (2022)
Fighting With My Family
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Identity Thief
Liar Liar
Little Nicky
Love, Rosie
Me, Myself and Irene
Monster-In-Law
Paul
Sausage Party (2016)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Stuber
The Break-Up
The Hustle
The Interview (2014)
The Mask
The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Watch (2012)
Tropic Thunder
Justin Bieber’s Believe
90 Minutes in Heaven
Casino
A Few Good Men
Gifted (2017)
On a Wing and a Prayer
Road to Perdition
Scarface (1983)
The Guardian
The Town
Bitch Ass
Cloverfield
Evil Dead (2013)
Gretel & Hansel
Hannibal
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Split
The People Under the Stairs
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thing (1983)
The Thing (2011)
3 Ninjas
DC League of Super-Pets
Flushed Away
Gnomeo & Juliet
Scooby-Doo! And the Spooky Scarecrow
Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!
Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
The LEGO Movie
Babylon A.D.
Constantine
Death Becomes Her
Edge of Tomorrow
Hellboy (2004)
Life (2017)
Mystery Men
Predestination
The Last Witch Hunter
7500
All the Old Knives
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Fallen
Hangman
Lakeview Terrace
Seven
The Negotiator
The Professional (1994)
U.S. Marshals
The Homespun
April 2nd
NETFLIX
Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)
Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)
HULU
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B
PEACOCK
Aftermath
Americano
Astro Boy
Begin Again
Dog Days
Exposed
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto
Last Chance Harvey
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Miral
Misconduct
Nowhere Boy
The One I Love
Pulse
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 3rd
NETFLIX
Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
MAX
Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)
HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)
HULU
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series
April 4th
NETFLIX
Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
MAX
Y2K (A24)
HULU
FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series
Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Classified (2024)
The Darjeeling Limited
Fantastic Mr. Fox
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
The Royal Tenenbaums
Rushmore
PEACOCK
Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
TUBI
Play Dirty
April 5th
MAX
HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)
HULU
American Monster: Complete Season 3
Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2
I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2
The World According to Allee Willis
PEACOCK
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 6th
MAX
Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
PARAMOUNT+
An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile
HULU
Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving
April 7th
NETFLIX
Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes
Not Just a Goof – Premiere
MAX
2073
Barney’s World, Season 1C
PARAMOUNT+
London Town
PEACOCK
Beast
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
April 8th
NETFLIX
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Penultimate Episode at 6pm PT
MAX
90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)
HULU
The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere
Small Things Like These
PEACOCK
The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
April 9th
NETFLIX
The Addams Family
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Hating Game
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)
MAX
All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season 21)
HULU
Angels & Demons
The Da Vinci Code
PEACOCK
Above Suspicion
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Desierto
Future World
The Great Buck Howard
Like Minds
Me You Madness
MI-5: The Greater Good
The Promotion
The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
Solace
Soloman Kane
Space Chimps
Tender Mercies
We Summon The Darkness
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 10th
NETFLIX
Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)
Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)
HULU
Court Cam: Complete Season 7
Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1
Ca$h
Hesher
Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights
Red Dog
So Undercover
Spun
April 11th
NETFLIX
The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Abyss 4K
Pets – Premiere
HULU
Got to Get Out: Series Premiere
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
Magpie (2024)
PEACOCK
WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)
TUBI
Checkmate
Corporate Animals
Hereditary
April 12th
NETFLIX
Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Premiere
HULU
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5
MythBusters: Complete Season 5
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4
PEACOCK
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 13th
NETFLIX
Life or Something Like It
MAX
The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
The Americas – Finale (NBC)
Halloween Ends
Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient
The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)
April 14th
PARAMOUNT+
Boogie Woogie
Certain Women
April 15th
NETFLIX
The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Young Sheldon: Season 7
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season Finale at 6pm PT
MAX
Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
The Carters: Hurts to Love You documentary premiere
HULU
Lake George
PEACOCK
Mother!
TUBI
Bleed for This
April 16th
NETFLIX
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)
SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)
MAX
100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)
Fist Fight
PARAMOUNT+
Inside the Factory (season 8)
HULU
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2
Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3
PEACOCK
Oppenheimer
The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
TUBI
Straight Outta Compton
April 17th
NETFLIX
Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)
Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)
HULU
The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere
Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Martin Short: Complete Season 1
The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead
PEACOCK
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3
April 18th
NETFLIX
iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Light & Magic (Season 2) – Premiere
MAX
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
HULU
The Order (2024)
PEACOCK
Skin Trade
TUBI
Homefront
April 19th
NETFLIX
Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 2
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)
Sal Vulcano: Terrified
HULU
Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4
Disappeared: Complete Season 6
Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3
Moonshiners: Complete Season 13
PEACOCK
A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
WrestleMania 41 – Night 1
April 20th
MAX
The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Journey To You
WrestleMania 41 – Night 2
April 21st
NETFLIX
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)
MAX
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
PARAMOUNT+
The Return
HULU
Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series
No Hard Feelings
No Hard Feelings En Espanol
TUBI
Totally Under Control
April 22nd
DISNEY+
ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)
Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
Sea Lions of the Galapagos – Premiere
Guardians of the Galapagos – Premiere
MAX
Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)
Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)
HULU
In a Violent Nature
April 23rd
NETFLIX
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
UnBroken
PARAMOUNT+
The Challenge (season 40)
April 24th
NETFLIX
A Dog’s Way Home
You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Life of the Party
HULU
Airline Wars: Complete Season 1
Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1
Tiny House World: Complete Season 1
Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story
April 25th
NETFLIX
Havoc — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
MAX
Babygirl (A24)
HULU
Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere
Azrael
TUBI
An Unusual Suspect
April 26th
DISNEY+
Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 3
HULU
Chopped: Complete Season 60
Four Weddings: Complete Season 9
House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16
Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
April 28th
NETFLIX
Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
April 29th
DISNEY+
Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
HULU
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
PEACOCK
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
April 30th
NETFLIX
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
MAX
Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)
Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)
Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)
PARAMOUNT+
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special
How Did They Build That? (season 2 and 3)
PEACOCK
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)