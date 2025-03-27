Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Streaming Services in April 2025

April is officially on the horizon. In addition to some potential showers that will hopefully set the stage for May flowers, April is also going to bring a slew of new movies, TV shows, specials, and live events to all of the most popular streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Tubi have all unveiled their lists of additions for the month of April, and we’ve compiled them all in one convenient place for you to browse and bookmark.

At the time of this writing, Prime Video isn’t part of this list because the Amazon streamer has yet to send out its April newsletter. Once that arrives, Prime will be added to the list. Pluto TV is also not included but that is because the list is entirely too big to fit in with the others. You can check out the Pluto TV April additions here.

April 1st

NETFLIX

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

DISNEY+

Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, 6 episodes)

National Parks: USA (S1, 5 episodes)

RoboGobo (S1, 24 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 7 at 6pm PT

MAX

A Kind of Murder

A Stolen Life

Aftersun

All I See Is You

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

April in Paris

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Death

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Deception

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Drinking Buddies

Edge of the City

Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)

Friday

Friday After Next

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)

I’ll See You in My Dreams

In This Our Life

It’s Love I’m After

Jezebel

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

June Bride

Kid Galahad

Land of the Lost (2009)

Little Men

Logan

Lucky Me

Lullaby of Broadway

Marked Woman

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut

Mr. Skeffington

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)

My Dream is Yours

My Golden Days

Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)

Next Friday

Nobody Walks

Now, Voyager

Old Acquaintance

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Romance on the High Seas

Satan Met a Lady

Severance (2007)

Sixteen Candles

Special Agent

Stampede

Station West

Storm Warning

Suspicion

Tea for Two

That Certain Woman

The Biggest Little Farm

The Double

The Old Maid

The Prince

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Star (1952)

The Terminator

The Tree of Life

The West Point Story

The Wild North

The Working Man

Three on a Match

Winter Meeting

Young Man with a Horn

PARAMOUNT+

Along Came a Spider

April Fool’s Day

Arrival

Braveheart

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Clerks

Cop Land

Deep Impact

Dope

Empire Records

Escape from Alcatraz

Faster

Flags of Our Fathers

Four Brothers

Fresh (1994)

Gangs of New York

Girl, Interrupted

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harriet the Spy

Head of State

Her

Hot Rod

I See You

Kaboom

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Malcolm X

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Moneyball

Nacho Libre

Noah

Paranormal Activity

Patriot Games

Point Break (1991)

Regarding Henry

Rings (2017)

Rounders

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Sidewalks of New York

Smoke Signals

Soapdish

Space Jam (1996)

Sucker Punch

Sunset Boulevard

Team America: World Police

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator Genisys

The Bye Bye Man

The Caddy (1953)

The Collector

The Core

The Courier

The Gambler

The Gift

The Girl on the Train

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Guilt Trip

The Lookout

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Running Man

The Saint

The Score

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Tuxedo

The Uninvited (2009)

Three Days of the Condor

Twisted

Uncommon Valor

Underclassman

Undisputed

Unforgiven

Up in Smoke

Young Sherlock Holmes

The Last Stop in Yuma County

Before Dawn

HULU

Arrival

Arrival En Espanol

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Swan

Boys on the Side

Concussion

Concussion En Espanol

Copycat

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer En Espanol

Gifted

The Good Thief

Gone Girl

Gulliver’s Travels

The History of the World Part I

I Heart Huckabees

Interstellar

Interstellar En Espanol

Jumanji

Jumanji En Espanol

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol

The Karate Kid Part III

The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol

Little Man

Little Man En Espanol

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Made in America

Me, Myself and Irene

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oddity

Red Sparrow

The Revenant

Runaway Jury

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Superbad

Superbad En Espanol

Tombstone

True Story

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War of the Worlds (2005)

Widows

Wild

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol

Year One

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

PEACOCK

Age of Adeline

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning

Eye Of The Beholder

Face/Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call…

Funny People

Gangs of New York (2003)

The Good House

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Moneyball

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai (2015)

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan (2014)

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

Moving On, Season 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)

TUBI

19-2

Girlfriends

The Looney Tunes Show

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

The PJs

Alex Cross

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Godzilla vs. Kong

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Max Payne

Parker (2013)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

The Jackal

The Punisher (1989)

Wrath of Man

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Cyrano

Drive (2011)

Once Upon a Time in America

Shirley

To Live and Die in L.A.

All About the Benjamins

Bustin’ Loose

Chocolate City

First Sunday

How High

How High 2

Idlewild

Little Man

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Money Talks (1997)

New Jack City

Ride Along

Shaft

The Perfect Guy

The Porter

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Born in East L.A.

Code Name: The Cleaner

Corporate Animals

Cry Baby

Dog (2022)

Fighting With My Family

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Identity Thief

Liar Liar

Little Nicky

Love, Rosie

Me, Myself and Irene

Monster-In-Law

Paul

Sausage Party (2016)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Stuber

The Break-Up

The Hustle

The Interview (2014)

The Mask

The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!

The People We Hate at the Wedding

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Watch (2012)

Tropic Thunder

Justin Bieber’s Believe

90 Minutes in Heaven

Casino

A Few Good Men

Gifted (2017)

On a Wing and a Prayer

Road to Perdition

Scarface (1983)

The Guardian

The Town

Bitch Ass

Cloverfield

Evil Dead (2013)

Gretel & Hansel

Hannibal

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Split

The People Under the Stairs

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thing (1983)

The Thing (2011)

3 Ninjas

DC League of Super-Pets

Flushed Away

Gnomeo & Juliet

Scooby-Doo! And the Spooky Scarecrow

Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

The LEGO Movie

Babylon A.D.

Constantine

Death Becomes Her

Edge of Tomorrow

Hellboy (2004)

Life (2017)

Mystery Men

Predestination

The Last Witch Hunter

7500

All the Old Knives

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Fallen

Hangman

Lakeview Terrace

Seven

The Negotiator

The Professional (1994)

U.S. Marshals

The Homespun

April 2nd

NETFLIX

Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)

Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)

HULU

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B

PEACOCK

Aftermath

Americano

Astro Boy

Begin Again

Dog Days

Exposed

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Last Chance Harvey

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Miral

Misconduct

Nowhere Boy

The One I Love

Pulse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 3rd

NETFLIX

Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

MAX

Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)

HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)

HULU

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: Complete Limited Series

April 4th

NETFLIX

Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

MAX

Y2K (A24)

HULU

FX’s Dying for Sex: Complete Limited Series

Fire Force: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

Classified (2024)

The Darjeeling Limited

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The Royal Tenenbaums

Rushmore

PEACOCK

Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

TUBI

Play Dirty

April 5th

MAX

HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)

HULU

American Monster: Complete Season 3

Bering Sea Gold: Complete Season 3

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 1-2

I Love A Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 2

The World According to Allee Willis

PEACOCK

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 6th

MAX

Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

PARAMOUNT+

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

HULU

Witch Watch: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PEACOCK

Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving

April 7th

NETFLIX

Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

Not Just a Goof – Premiere

MAX

2073

Barney’s World, Season 1C

PARAMOUNT+

London Town

PEACOCK

Beast

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

April 8th

NETFLIX

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Penultimate Episode at 6pm PT

MAX

90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)

HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere

Small Things Like These

PEACOCK

The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

April 9th

NETFLIX

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)

MAX

All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)

PARAMOUNT+

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season 21)

HULU

Angels & Demons

The Da Vinci Code

PEACOCK

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Desierto

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Soloman Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 10th

NETFLIX

Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)

Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)

HULU

Court Cam: Complete Season 7

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life: Complete Season 1

Ca$h

Hesher

Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights

Red Dog

So Undercover

Spun

April 11th

NETFLIX

The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

The Abyss 4K

Pets – Premiere

HULU

Got to Get Out: Series Premiere

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

Magpie (2024)

PEACOCK

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)

TUBI

Checkmate

Corporate Animals

Hereditary

April 12th

NETFLIX

Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Premiere

HULU

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5

MythBusters: Complete Season 5

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 4

PEACOCK

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 13th

NETFLIX

Life or Something Like It

MAX

The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

The Americas – Finale (NBC)

Halloween Ends

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)

April 14th

PARAMOUNT+

Boogie Woogie

Certain Women

April 15th

NETFLIX

The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Young Sheldon: Season 7

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season Finale at 6pm PT

MAX

Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+

The Carters: Hurts to Love You documentary premiere

HULU

Lake George

PEACOCK

Mother!

TUBI

Bleed for This

April 16th

NETFLIX

Baby Mama

The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)

MAX

100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)

Fist Fight

PARAMOUNT+

Inside the Factory (season 8)

HULU

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 2

Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Complete Season 3

PEACOCK

Oppenheimer

The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

TUBI

Straight Outta Compton

April 17th

NETFLIX

Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)

Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)

HULU

The Stolen Girl: Series Premiere

Bible Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gangland Chronicles: Complete Season 1

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Martin Short: Complete Season 1

The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead

PEACOCK

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3

April 18th

NETFLIX

iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Light & Magic (Season 2) – Premiere

MAX

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

HULU

The Order (2024)

PEACOCK

Skin Trade

TUBI

Homefront

April 19th

NETFLIX

Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 2

MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)

Sal Vulcano: Terrified

HULU

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 4

Disappeared: Complete Season 6

Gypsy Sisters: Complete Season 3

Moonshiners: Complete Season 13

PEACOCK

A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy

WrestleMania 41 – Night 1

April 20th

MAX

The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Journey To You

WrestleMania 41 – Night 2

April 21st

NETFLIX

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)

MAX

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

PARAMOUNT+

The Return

HULU

Secrets of the Penguins: Complete Limited Series

No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings En Espanol

TUBI

Totally Under Control

April 22nd

DISNEY+

ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)

Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Sea Lions of the Galapagos – Premiere

Guardians of the Galapagos – Premiere

MAX

Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)

Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)

HULU

In a Violent Nature

April 23rd

NETFLIX

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

UnBroken

PARAMOUNT+

The Challenge (season 40)

April 24th

NETFLIX

A Dog’s Way Home

You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Life of the Party

HULU

Airline Wars: Complete Season 1

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

Tell Me How I Died: Complete Season 1

Tiny House World: Complete Season 1

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

April 25th

NETFLIX

Havoc — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

MAX

Babygirl (A24)

HULU

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man: Special Premiere

Azrael

TUBI

An Unusual Suspect

April 26th

DISNEY+

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 3

HULU

Chopped: Complete Season 60

Four Weddings: Complete Season 9

House Hunters Renovation: Complete Season 16

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

April 28th

NETFLIX

Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)

Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

April 29th

DISNEY+

Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

MAX

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

HULU

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

PEACOCK

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

April 30th

NETFLIX

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

MAX

Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)

Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)

Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)

PARAMOUNT+

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special

How Did They Build That? (season 2 and 3)

PEACOCK

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)