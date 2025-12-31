Prime Video Just Added Alexander Skarsgård’s Action Movie Flop

From The Northman to Infinity Pool, Alexander Skarsgård has notched some highly praised movies throughout his career, but this 36% Rotten Tomatoes flop now streaming on Prime Video isn’t one of them. The actor has had a standout year with the 100% rated Pillion and is set to keep the momentum going into 2026 with movies like The Moment and The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands. But a decade ago, the actor starred in a fresh take on a classic character that became a critical failure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before he was Prime Minister James Steward in Long Shot or Nathan Lind in Godzilla vs. Kong, Skarsgård portrayed the literary classic character Tarzan in David Yates’s 2016 action adventure The Legend of Tarzan. The movie, also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou, and Christoph Waltz, joined Prime Video as part of a final wave of 2025 arrivals on December 30th. The critically panned film is set a decade after Tarzan leaves the jungle for Victorian England and follows him as he is called back to his former home to investigate claims of slavery.

The Legend of Tarzan Is One of Alexander Skarsgård’s Lowest-Rated Movies

Play video

A star-studded cast and the backbone of an age-old beloved tale couldn’t save The Legend of Tarzan from becoming a critical flop. With a rotten 36% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is Skarsgård’s sixth lowest-rated film and failed to become anything more than a generic adventure that failed to modernize the classic tale or stand out among the numerous other takes on the character.

Although The Legend of Tarzan featured top-notch performances from a great cast, a great score, and plenty of action sequences, the movie suffered from a disjointed and overstuffed plot, weak CGI, and an awkward, watered-down tackling of colonialism. Cairo360’s Marija Djurovic said the film is “unnecessarily complex and generally lacking in excitement,” while The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said the film “looks like a two-hour Neutrogena commercial.” Digital Spy’s Rosie Fletcher wrote, “The Legend of Tarzan tries to be all things to all people but fails to do the one thing it really needs to: tell the story of Tarzan.”

Although the movie was panned by critics and only received mixed reviews at best from general audiences, The Legend of Tarzan was still a moderate commercial success. The movie grossed $356 million against its large $180 million budget. The movie has also enjoyed some streaming success, hitting the Top 10 on Netflix during its stint on the platform last year. It’s too early to tell if the film will replicate that success on Prime Video.

What’s New on Prime Video?

December has been a great month for Prime Video. Prior to the arrival of The Legend of Tarzan on December 30th, the Amazon streamer added titles like Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), and Zombieland. On the TV front, Prime Video subscribers can now also stream all 15 seasons of Supernatural as well as Fallout Season 2, with new episodes of the original series dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!