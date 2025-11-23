Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2025

With December just around the corner, streaming services like Prime Video are starting to prep subscribers for what’s to come in the month ahead. This week, the Amazon streaming service unveiled the full calendar of additions set for December, revealing a packed slate of new movies and TV shows on the way.
Prime Video will see what is arguably its best original show return with new episodes next month, as Fallout is back for its second season on December 17th. Unlike the first installment, Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic hit is going to follow a weekly release method, spreading all eight episodes out over a couple of months.
There are also some major 2025 films coming to Prime Video in December, following exclusive runs on rival services. Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, The Phoenician Scheme, and the Naked Gun reboot are all landing on the Prime Video lineup in the coming weeks.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s December additions below!
December 1st
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Haunting in Venice
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bloodsport
Bull Durham
Death on the Nile (2022)
Dog (2022)
Double Impact
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Hackers
Hoosiers
Igor
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Love Actually
Mad Max (1980)
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero
Notting Hill
Out of Time
Penguins Of Madagascar
Platoon
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
The Birdcage
The Man In the Iron Mask
The Prodigy
Zombieland
Supernatural S1-15
The Merchants of Joy (2025)
In the city that never sleeps, five families hustle each winter to turn sidewalks
into holiday outposts. The Merchants of Joy follows these Christmas die-hards as they source, sell, and safeguard a family tradition at risk. It’s a warm, grounded portrait of pride, grit, and the joy they bring— one tree, one customer, one season at a time
December 2nd
Oh. What. Fun. (2025)
Claire Clauster is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together at the
holidays. But this year, after planning a special outing for them, they make a crucial mistake and leave her home alone. Fed up and feeling underappreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.
December 3rd
Bullet Train
December 5th
The Phoenician Scheme (2025)
ONE Championship (2025)
December 6th
Surely Tomorrow (2025)
Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an) find themselves drawn to each other throughout their lives. The couple first fell in love in their early twenties, only to part ways. They reunited in their late twenties and gave romance another chance, but once again went their separate paths. Years later, fate brings them together unexpectedly — Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the center of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter
December 9th
Transformers: The Last Knight
December 10th
Merv (2025)
When their beloved dog Merv loses his spark after their split, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and
Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced into the world’s most awkward co-parenting arrangement. Hoping to shake Merv out of his funk, Russ takes him to Florida for a much-needed getaway—only for Anna to show up unexpectedly. As Merv slowly gets his groove back, turns out fixing their dog’s broken heart may lead to a few sparks of their own
December 11th
The Game Awards
December 12th
Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)
Kamila Hamilton had everything under control… or so she thought: it wasn’t in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and turn her world upside down again. Seven years ago, her first kiss with Thiago and Taylor’s unconditional protection marked her life forever. Now, their comeback threatens to shatter Kami’s carefully constructed facade. She’s no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really access her. No one except them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s mere presence? What will happen when Taylor starts to look at her differently? Will everything explode into a thousand pieces once again?
December 16th
Joker: Folie à Deux
December 17th
Fallout S2 (2025)
The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.
December 18th
Human Specimens (2025)
The bodies of young boys were found in six cases. Shiro Sakaki, a professor considered Japan’s leading expert on butterflies, turns himself in. He has recorded everything in a report published on the Internet, from his motive to the process of his creation. The interrogation proceeds as if tracing his distorted record, leading to a sensational suspense story where beauty and madness intertwine.
December 20th
The Creator (2023)
December 22nd
A Minecraft Movie (2025)
Miss Sophie – Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)
Early 20th Century England: Facing bankruptcy, shrewd aristocrat Miss Sophie schemes to save her crumbling estate by summoning four rich and handsome suitors to compete for her hand. Before she can make her choice, one of the gentlemen is mysteriously murdered. Miss Sophie challenges the bachelors to a series of comical contests for her heart, all while secretly trying to uncover the killer. Throughout it all, Miss Sophie finds herself growing closer to her loyal butler, James – and a delicate, yet seemingly impossible romance begins to blossom between the two.
December 26th
Sinners (2025)
December 29th
The Naked Gun (2025)
December 30th
A Cinderella Story
Blade (1998)
Blade II
Dark Shadows (2012)
Free Willy
He’s Just Not That Into You
In the Heart of the Sea
Music and Lyrics
Practical Magic
Project X
Ready Player One
The Great Gatsby (2013)
The Legend of Tarzan
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Wrath of the Titans