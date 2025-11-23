Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2025

With December just around the corner, streaming services like Prime Video are starting to prep subscribers for what’s to come in the month ahead. This week, the Amazon streaming service unveiled the full calendar of additions set for December, revealing a packed slate of new movies and TV shows on the way.

Prime Video will see what is arguably its best original show return with new episodes next month, as Fallout is back for its second season on December 17th. Unlike the first installment, Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic hit is going to follow a weekly release method, spreading all eight episodes out over a couple of months.

There are also some major 2025 films coming to Prime Video in December, following exclusive runs on rival services. Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, The Phoenician Scheme, and the Naked Gun reboot are all landing on the Prime Video lineup in the coming weeks.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s December additions below!

December 1st

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Haunting in Venice

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bloodsport

Bull Durham

Death on the Nile (2022)

Dog (2022)

Double Impact

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Hackers

Hoosiers

Igor

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Love Actually

Mad Max (1980)

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Max (2015)

Max 2: White House Hero

Notting Hill

Out of Time

Penguins Of Madagascar

Platoon

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

The Birdcage

The Man In the Iron Mask

The Prodigy

Zombieland

Supernatural S1-15

The Merchants of Joy (2025)

In the city that never sleeps, five families hustle each winter to turn sidewalks

into holiday outposts. The Merchants of Joy follows these Christmas die-hards as they source, sell, and safeguard a family tradition at risk. It’s a warm, grounded portrait of pride, grit, and the joy they bring— one tree, one customer, one season at a time

December 2nd

Oh. What. Fun. (2025)

Claire Clauster is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together at the

holidays. But this year, after planning a special outing for them, they make a crucial mistake and leave her home alone. Fed up and feeling underappreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.

December 3rd

Bullet Train

December 5th

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

ONE Championship (2025)

December 6th

Surely Tomorrow (2025)

Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an) find themselves drawn to each other throughout their lives. The couple first fell in love in their early twenties, only to part ways. They reunited in their late twenties and gave romance another chance, but once again went their separate paths. Years later, fate brings them together unexpectedly — Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the center of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter

December 9th

Transformers: The Last Knight

December 10th

Merv (2025)

When their beloved dog Merv loses his spark after their split, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and

Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced into the world’s most awkward co-parenting arrangement. Hoping to shake Merv out of his funk, Russ takes him to Florida for a much-needed getaway—only for Anna to show up unexpectedly. As Merv slowly gets his groove back, turns out fixing their dog’s broken heart may lead to a few sparks of their own

December 11th

The Game Awards

December 12th

Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)

Kamila Hamilton had everything under control… or so she thought: it wasn’t in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and turn her world upside down again. Seven years ago, her first kiss with Thiago and Taylor’s unconditional protection marked her life forever. Now, their comeback threatens to shatter Kami’s carefully constructed facade. She’s no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really access her. No one except them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s mere presence? What will happen when Taylor starts to look at her differently? Will everything explode into a thousand pieces once again?

December 16th

Joker: Folie à Deux

December 17th

Fallout S2 (2025)

The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

December 18th

Human Specimens (2025)

The bodies of young boys were found in six cases. Shiro Sakaki, a professor considered Japan’s leading expert on butterflies, turns himself in. He has recorded everything in a report published on the Internet, from his motive to the process of his creation. The interrogation proceeds as if tracing his distorted record, leading to a sensational suspense story where beauty and madness intertwine.

December 20th

The Creator (2023)

December 22nd

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Miss Sophie – Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)

Early 20th Century England: Facing bankruptcy, shrewd aristocrat Miss Sophie schemes to save her crumbling estate by summoning four rich and handsome suitors to compete for her hand. Before she can make her choice, one of the gentlemen is mysteriously murdered. Miss Sophie challenges the bachelors to a series of comical contests for her heart, all while secretly trying to uncover the killer. Throughout it all, Miss Sophie finds herself growing closer to her loyal butler, James – and a delicate, yet seemingly impossible romance begins to blossom between the two.

December 26th

Sinners (2025)

December 29th

The Naked Gun (2025)

December 30th

A Cinderella Story

Blade (1998)

Blade II

Dark Shadows (2012)

Free Willy

He’s Just Not That Into You

In the Heart of the Sea

Music and Lyrics

Practical Magic

Project X

Ready Player One

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Legend of Tarzan

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Wrath of the Titans