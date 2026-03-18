Prime Video Just Added the Addams Family Movie Everyone Forgot About

The Addams Family has been a staple of American pop culture for over eight decades. The famously macabre yet close-knit family first came to life on the pages of Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons in 1938 before getting the Hollywood treatment with the iconic ‘60s show and have been brought back to the screen time and time again for movie and TV adaptations, including the ‘90s movies and Netflix’s Wednesday. 11 years after the original series ended, nearly the entire original cast reunited for a television movie that has largely been forgotten but is now streaming on Prime Video.

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In 1977, John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Jackie Coogan, Ted Cassidy, Lisa Loring, Ken Weatherwax, and Felix Silla reprised their roles as Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Cousin Itt for a rare color production in Halloween with the New Addams. Nearly 30 years after the television movie debuted on NBC only to be overshadowed by the 1960s series and 1990s films in the decades that followed, Halloween With the New Addams started streaming on Prime Video on March 1st. The platform hosts a library of Addams Family titles, including both seasons of the original show, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, and the recent animated films.

Halloween with the New Addams Family Is a Nostalgic and Kooky Reunion of the Iconic Family

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Halloween with the New Addams Family is an obscure piece of Addams Family history, but it’s definitely not one that should be overlooked. The movie was a landmark for the franchise, acting as the only live-action color production to bring back most of the original 1964–1966 sitcom cast and the last time the actors appeared together as the Addams family. The movie centers around the Addams family during their annual Halloween party as a group of thieves using lookalikes of Gomez and Morticia infiltrate the mansion, only to be thwarted by the family’s eccentricity.

The movie is a must-watch for Addams Family fans and plays out like an extended, colorful episode of the original show. More than just bringing back the original cast, Halloween with the New Addams Family maintains the charm, witty dialogue, and whimsical, kooky spirit of the original that made it a classic, and despite more than a decade passing between the show’s end and the movie’s premiere, the chemistry between Astin and Jones is as strong as ever. The movie is a fun, nostalgic experience for fans of the 1960s show and does a great job at further exploring the unconventional Addams traditions while also introducing spooky, fun, new additions to the family.

What’s New on Prime Video?

The obscure cult curiosity of Halloween with the New Addams Family is one of several new streaming titles on Prime Video. Subscribers can now also stream movies like Carrie (both the 1976 and 2013 versions), all four main Shrek movies, Teen Wolf (1985), and Uptown Girls (2003).

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