Wednesday Creators Working on Addams Family Movie (Without Netflix)

Netflix’s Wednesday has become a pop culture phenomenon, breaking streaming records and captivating a global audience with its gothic charm. Furthermore, the show’s viral popularity has not only made Jenna Ortega a household name but has also given the entire Addams Family franchise a significant boost. Unsurprisingly, Netflix is betting heavily on the series’ longevity, having already ordered a third season before the second has even concluded its run, and the streamer is also in the early stages of developing a spinoff centered on Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen). This renewed interest in all things Addams is now extending beyond television. Capitalizing on the brand’s resurgence, Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have been tapped to helm a brand new animated movie reboot for the kooky and spooky family, as they revealed in Deadline’s Crew Call podcast.

“We’re working on it with Amazon MGM and with Kevin Miserocchi, who runs the Addams Foundation, he knew Charles Addams and [is] the keeper of the Addams flame, and with Gail Berman and John Glickman,” Gough said. “We’re rebooting the animated film franchise. So it won’t have anything to do with the two films before it, nor is it connected with this show. It will be a brand new Addams feature. There’s not really much we can say about it, because it’s in the very early stages.”

The dual existence of a major Netflix series and a separate theatrical film from Amazon MGM highlights the immense commercial value of the Addams Family IP, placing it in a rare category of franchises that can support competing adaptations across different major studios. By explicitly naming Kevin Miserocchi and the Addams Foundation in the project’s initial announcement, the creators are immediately positioning this new film as an authentic take on the characters. This framing suggests a deliberate strategy to align the new project closely with Charles Addams’ original vision, using the Foundation’s direct involvement as a core pillar of the new adaptation’s identity from day one.

The Addams Family’s Long Theatrical History

While the Addams Family first came to life in the pages of The New Yorker and later in the beloved 1960s television series, their theatrical journey began in the early 1990s. Director Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family marked the characters’ big-screen debut in 1991 and, along with its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values, became the definitive version for an entire generation. Featuring a perfect cast that included Raul Julia as Gomez, Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester, and a young Christina Ricci as Wednesday, these films are celebrated for capturing the macabre humor and gothic aesthetic of their source material.

Following the tragic death of Julia in 1994, Paramount Pictures opted not to move forward with a third theatrical film. This led to the often forgotten and critically maligned Addams Family Reunion in 1998. The project was a direct-to-video film produced by Saban Entertainment, intended to serve as a pilot for a new television series, The New Addams Family. However, the film was poorly received and is largely remembered as a cheap imitation that strayed from the wit and charm of the Sonnenfeld movies.

After a long absence, the family was reintroduced to audiences in a different format with the animated feature The Addams Family in 2019, followed by a sequel, The Addams Family 2, in 2021. Produced by MGM, these films aimed to capture a younger audience with a more cartoonish look that was closer to the original New Yorker comics. Both films were moderately successful at the box office, proving the enduring appeal of the characters, but their critical reception was largely mixed. Gough and Millar now have the opportunity to start fresh and deliver an animated take that can hopefully capture the same magic and sophistication that made their live-action predecessors so timeless.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is now available on Netflix, with Part 2 scheduled for September 3, 2025.

