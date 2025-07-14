Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Best War Movies of the 2000s

There were several great war films released throughout the 2000s, including Jarhead, Black Hawk Down, and Inglorious Basterds. The decade was responsible for some of the genre’s best, but only one of them managed to go toe-to-toe with James Cameron at the Academy Awards and walk away with a Best Picture Oscar. Ironically, that film was directed by Cameron’s ex-wife, Point Break director and incredible action filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow.

We’re talking, of course, about The Hurt Locker, the 2008 war thriller starring Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie. Telling the story of an explosives disposal team in the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker made more than $49 million at the box office (more than triple its budget) and was nominated for a whopping nine Academy Awards. It ultimately won six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture, making it the first Best Picture-winner directed by a woman.

The Hurt Locker remains one of the best war films in two decades, and fans now have a great opportunity to revisit the movie now that it is available on one of the biggest streaming services around. The film was recently added to Prime Video’s streaming lineup, making it as accessible as it has ever been.

Prime Video’s movie lineup is massive, but given how great The Hurt Locker is, it’s safe to say the film is already one of the best war movies available on the service.

What’s New on Prime Video?

The Hurt Locker isn’t the only great movie to land on Prime Video this month. Amazon’s streaming service added dozens of titles at the start of July, and you can check out the full list of those new arrivals below.

