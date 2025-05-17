10 Prime Video Shows With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Prime Video has had some huge hits over the years, but you might be surprised by the eclectic list of its most acclaimed series. The streamer has a global reach, and that’s definitely evident in the shows that have risen to the top and helped keep it afloat throughout the “streaming wars.” On top of that, Amazon’s streamer has made some extremely beneficial deal with existing TV outlets, particularly the British networks and companies. However, below you’ll see shows from all over the globe, and while you’ve probably heard of some, you’re likely to find at least one brand new discovery.

Prime Video has held its own throughout the rise of streaming services thanks to its connection to Amazon’s other subscription services. It definitely angered some customers this year when it added ads to its regular tier of viewers, but just about ever streamer has made customers grumble recently one way or another. If you’re wondering which shows keep Prime Video going strong, the ones below are probably responsible. Read on for the company’s top 10 highest-rated shows according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10) Class of ’07

Kicking the list off with a laugh, we have the Australian apocalyptic survival comedy Class of ’07. The show starts at the 10-year reunion for the graduating class from an all-girls high school, when Australia is hit by an historic tidal wave leaving only a small island of livable land — the school’s campus. The survivors must work together to live within their means while rehashing old high school drama.

9) Troppo

Another Australian hit, Troppo is a crime drama that got some help from Prime Video during its second season. It’s an adaptation of Candice Fox’s novel Crimson Lake, and it’s about a former police officer working as a private investigator hired to search for a missing man in the country’s northern wilderness areas. There have been no updates on the show since Season 2 aired last year, so it’s unclear if more is coming.

8) Clarkson’s Farm

Some streamers have done well in the unscripted genres, but Prime Video doesn’t usually come to mind. however, the network airs a documentary series about controversial British journalist Jeremy Clarkson’s liife on a farm in the English countryside that does surprisingly well, at least with critics. There are four seasons out now, and according to a report by Deadline, the upcoming fifth season may be its last.

7) Pataal Lok

Prime Video has had quite a few hits by distributing titles from India, starting with the crime thriller Paatal Lok. The show is in the Haryanvi language, so don’t feel too out of touch if you haven’t heard of it. Still, it has been well-reviewed by English-speaking critics as well, and its 100% positive Tomatometer score is hard to argue with.

6) The Legend of Vox Machina

This anime-style series has gotten a lot more coverage here on ComicBook than the other titles on this list so far. The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the first campaign from the D&D actual-play series Critical Role, though it is tightened up in the writing process. The show is still going, with a fourth season on the way. However, the team behind the show has said it’s unlikely to go past Season 5, so now is the time to get caught up for the grand finale.

5) The Family Man

The Family Man is a Hindi-language spy thriller from India, following an unassuming middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence agent for a covert government operation. The show has been on hiatus since 2021, and it has a lot to catch up on. The cliffhanger ending suggested that in Season 3, the COVID-19 pandemic would be a major plot point. Season 3 finally began shooting in May of 2024, but there’s no word yet on when it might air.

4) Fleabag

It’s no surprise to see the critical darling Fleabag on this list, with a 100% Fresh rating that’s all the more impressive considering how much more coverage this show got than some of the others on this list. Fleabag was originally broadcast by BBC Three in the U.K., but the deal that made Prime Video its international distributor also gave them the right to put their logo on it in some markets, so it makes this list.

3) Deadloch

Coming back around to Australia, the dark comedy/mystery series Deadloch debuted on Prime Video in 2023, and a hotly-anticipated second season is now in the works. The show is about a small, isolated community where local secrets are bared the discovery of a corpse on the beach. It mostly concerns the eccentric police in charge of the investigation, though a whole cast of colorful characters gets time to shine.

2) Bosch: Legacy

It took until now to get an American production on this list, but here it is. Prime’s police procedural series Bosch: Legacy is actually much more highly-rated than the original, perhaps because it hasn’t been on the air quite as long. The show wrapped up just this year with a second season, which may have made critics sentimental for the decade-long saga as well.

1) The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Finally, another title from this year reigns supreme on Prime Video at the time of this writing. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an Australian miniseries adapting Richard Flanagan’s novel by the same name. It stars Jacob Elordi, Odessa Young, and Ciarán Hinds in a split-timeline story about a soldier in World War II before, during, and after the conflict. It’s a heart-wrenching story that has been gaining a lot of buzz in the month since its release, and it’s definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already.