What’s Coming to Prime Video in July 2025?

With July just around the corner, Prime Video is taking an opportunity to get its subscribers excited about the month ahead. Over the weekend, Amazon’s streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows joining its lineup over the course of July, a list that is headlined by some major movies at the beginning of the month.

Dozens of movies are going to hit Prime Video on the first day of July, including the complete Rocky film series, several Rambo entries, and a couple of Fast & Furious movies. Other big additions on July 1st include No Country for Old Men, Mad Max, Robocop, and The Usual Suspects.

One day later, on July 2nd, Prime Video will be adding a brand new original movie called Heads of State. The action-comedy is headlined by the all-star trio of Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s July offerings below!

July 1st

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Bridge Too Far

A Fish Called Wanda

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bandits

Blown Away

Blue Crush

Blue Velvet

Colors

Creed II

Death Warrant

Double Impact

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Every Day

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Fiddler On the Roof

Gladiator

Hart’s War

Hidden Figures

Hoodlum

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

It Came from Outer Space

K-PAX

Leaving Las Vegas

Licorice Pizza

Little Fockers

Little Man

Mad Max

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mystic Pizza

No Country for Old Men

No Way Out

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paths Of Glory

Rings

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Salt

Saving Private Ryan

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment

The Bone Collector

The Bounty Hunter

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Funhouse

The Great Train Robbery

The Horse Soldiers

The House Bunny

The Hustle

The Informant!

The Perfect Storm

The Usual Suspects

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage

Sherlock S1

Shooter S1-3

July 2nd

Heads of State (2025)

July 4th

Game Night (2018)

July 9th

Ballard (2025)

July 11th

Better Man (2025)

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders

July 15th

Uncharted

July 17th

Surf Girls: International

July 19th

Sabotage

PBC on Prime

July 21st

Justice on Trial

July 23rd

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War

July 25th

Wicked

July 30th

War of the Worlds (2005)