What’s Coming to Prime Video in July 2025?

With July just around the corner, Prime Video is taking an opportunity to get its subscribers excited about the month ahead. Over the weekend, Amazon’s streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows joining its lineup over the course of July, a list that is headlined by some major movies at the beginning of the month.
Dozens of movies are going to hit Prime Video on the first day of July, including the complete Rocky film series, several Rambo entries, and a couple of Fast & Furious movies. Other big additions on July 1st include No Country for Old Men, Mad Max, Robocop, and The Usual Suspects.
One day later, on July 2nd, Prime Video will be adding a brand new original movie called Heads of State. The action-comedy is headlined by the all-star trio of Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s July offerings below!
July 1st
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Bridge Too Far
A Fish Called Wanda
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bandits
Blown Away
Blue Crush
Blue Velvet
Colors
Creed II
Death Warrant
Double Impact
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Every Day
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Fiddler On the Roof
Gladiator
Hart’s War
Hidden Figures
Hoodlum
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
It Came from Outer Space
K-PAX
Leaving Las Vegas
Licorice Pizza
Little Fockers
Little Man
Mad Max
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mystic Pizza
No Country for Old Men
No Way Out
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paths Of Glory
Rings
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Salt
Saving Private Ryan
Teen Wolf (1985)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Apartment
The Bone Collector
The Bounty Hunter
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Funhouse
The Great Train Robbery
The Horse Soldiers
The House Bunny
The Hustle
The Informant!
The Perfect Storm
The Usual Suspects
Thunderbolt And Lightfoot
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution
XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage
Sherlock S1
Shooter S1-3
July 2nd
Heads of State (2025)
July 4th
Game Night (2018)
July 9th
Ballard (2025)
July 11th
Better Man (2025)
One Night in Idaho: The College Murders
July 15th
Uncharted
July 17th
Surf Girls: International
July 19th
Sabotage
PBC on Prime
July 21st
Justice on Trial
July 23rd
Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War
July 25th
Wicked
July 30th
War of the Worlds (2005)