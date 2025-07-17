Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Best Heist Movies of All Time

Amazon’s streaming lineup got a lot stronger this week, especially when it comes to the action genre. The service has a bunch of solid action options, including original hits like Reacher or the recently released Heads of State, but Prime’s new addition represents one of the best action genre has ever seen. It’s also one of the greatest heist films of all time, making it a must-watch for anyone with a Prime subscription that hasn’t seen it yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film we’re talking about here is Heat, Michael Mann’s bank robbery thriller from 1995. Heat pits Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino against one another as a legendary thief and a troubled cop tangled in a high stakes game of cat and mouse. Not only was it considered an instant classic when it was first released 30 years ago, but Heat has also become one of the most influential action movies of the 1990s, often considered the biggest influence for The Dark Knight and many of Christopher Nolan’s other films.

If you’re in the mood for an action movie or a classic heist, you won’t get much better than Heat in either category. The plot is electric, it features some incredible performances, and the infamous downtown shootout is truly one of the most realistic and terrifying gunfights ever put to film.

Play video

Seriously, watch this action sequence from Heat and try to remember another movie scene that feels or sounds remotely like it. Nolan took a lot from this scene in the iconic opening to The Dark Knight, but even he isn’t able to re-create the chilling sounds of the guns that Mann captured live in downtown Los Angeles.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Heat just made its way to Prime Video, but the service has added dozens of new titles in the month of July so far. At the start of the month, Prime added a slew of movies and shows that included Gladiator, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Meet the Parents, No Country for Old Men, and more.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s July 1st additions below.

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Bridge Too Far

A Fish Called Wanda

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bandits

Blown Away

Blue Crush

Blue Velvet

Colors

Creed II

Death Warrant

Double Impact

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Every Day

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Fiddler On the Roof

Gladiator

Hart’s War

Hidden Figures

Hoodlum

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

It Came from Outer Space

K-PAX

Leaving Las Vegas

Licorice Pizza

Little Fockers

Little Man

Mad Max

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mystic Pizza

No Country for Old Men

No Way Out

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paths Of Glory

Rings

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Salt

Saving Private Ryan

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment

The Bone Collector

The Bounty Hunter

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Funhouse

The Great Train Robbery

The Horse Soldiers

The House Bunny

The Hustle

The Informant!

The Perfect Storm

The Usual Suspects

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage

Sherlock S1

Shooter S1-3