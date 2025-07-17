Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Best Heist Movies of All Time

Amazon’s streaming lineup got a lot stronger this week, especially when it comes to the action genre. The service has a bunch of solid action options, including original hits like Reacher or the recently released Heads of State, but Prime’s new addition represents one of the best action genre has ever seen. It’s also one of the greatest heist films of all time, making it a must-watch for anyone with a Prime subscription that hasn’t seen it yet.
The film we’re talking about here is Heat, Michael Mann’s bank robbery thriller from 1995. Heat pits Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino against one another as a legendary thief and a troubled cop tangled in a high stakes game of cat and mouse. Not only was it considered an instant classic when it was first released 30 years ago, but Heat has also become one of the most influential action movies of the 1990s, often considered the biggest influence for The Dark Knight and many of Christopher Nolan’s other films.
If you’re in the mood for an action movie or a classic heist, you won’t get much better than Heat in either category. The plot is electric, it features some incredible performances, and the infamous downtown shootout is truly one of the most realistic and terrifying gunfights ever put to film.
Seriously, watch this action sequence from Heat and try to remember another movie scene that feels or sounds remotely like it. Nolan took a lot from this scene in the iconic opening to The Dark Knight, but even he isn’t able to re-create the chilling sounds of the guns that Mann captured live in downtown Los Angeles.
What’s New on Prime Video?
Heat just made its way to Prime Video, but the service has added dozens of new titles in the month of July so far. At the start of the month, Prime added a slew of movies and shows that included Gladiator, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Meet the Parents, No Country for Old Men, and more.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s July 1st additions below.
