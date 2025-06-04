Every New Movie and Show Hitting Prime Video in June 2025

The month of June has already begun, and Prime Video subscribers have noticed that there have been plenty of new additions on the streaming service’s lineup. Amazon’s streamer didn’t release its list of June additions before the start of the month, so there were definitely some surprises once the calendar flipped, but Prime Video has now straightened things out and revealed the complete lineup for June.
On Wednesday, Prime Video unveiled the full list of movie and TV additions set for June, including the rundown of every new title that arrived on June 1st. The streamer has already brought in some heavy hitters like Billy Madison, Oblivion, Road House, Masters of the Universe, Godzilla, and dozens of others.
The rest of the month has a few other big arrivals in store, including 2024 box office hits Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu. You can check out the full Prime Video streaming lineup below!
June 1st
12 Angry Men (1957)
Annie (2014)
At First Sight
Bad Teacher
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Billy Madison
Bloodsport
Brokeback Mountain
Capote
Chips (2017)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Cowboys & Aliens
Daddy Day Care
Dead Man Walking
Fled
Godzilla (2014)
Guns Of The Magnificent Seven
Half Baked
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Heartbreakers
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life (1999)
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
Midnight Cowboy
Mississippi Burning
Moneyball
Nanny Mcphee
Oblivion
Platoon
Pixels
Red Corner
Return Of The Seven
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Serenity (2005)
Stargate
Some Like It Hot
The Birdcage
The Brothers (2001)
The Greatest Showman
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Perfect Guy
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
Twins
Valkyrie
White Chicks
Dino Dex Part 3
June 5th
The Accountant 2
June 12th
American Thunder Nascar To Le Mans
Deep Cover (2025)
June 13th
ROMCON: Who the F* is Jason Porter?
June 15th
The Chosen: Last Supper
June 18th
We Were Liars
June 20th
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
June 21st
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
June 23rd
Giada in My Kitchen
Head Over Heels (2025)
June 25th
Countdown (2025)
June 27th
Nosferatu (2024)
June 29th
All That We Loved S1
Another Miss Oh S1
Her Private Life S1
Melting Me Softly S1
Military Prosecutor Doberman S1
Mouse S1
The Heavenly Idol S1
The Killer’s Shopping List S1
Touch Your Heart S1
Work Later, Drink Now S1
June 30th
Rings
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage