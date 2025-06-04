Every New Movie and Show Hitting Prime Video in June 2025

The month of June has already begun, and Prime Video subscribers have noticed that there have been plenty of new additions on the streaming service’s lineup. Amazon’s streamer didn’t release its list of June additions before the start of the month, so there were definitely some surprises once the calendar flipped, but Prime Video has now straightened things out and revealed the complete lineup for June.

On Wednesday, Prime Video unveiled the full list of movie and TV additions set for June, including the rundown of every new title that arrived on June 1st. The streamer has already brought in some heavy hitters like Billy Madison, Oblivion, Road House, Masters of the Universe, Godzilla, and dozens of others.

The rest of the month has a few other big arrivals in store, including 2024 box office hits Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu. You can check out the full Prime Video streaming lineup below!

June 1st

12 Angry Men (1957)

Annie (2014)

At First Sight

Bad Teacher

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Billy Madison

Bloodsport

Brokeback Mountain

Capote

Chips (2017)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Cowboys & Aliens

Daddy Day Care

Dead Man Walking

Fled

Godzilla (2014)

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven

Half Baked

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Heartbreakers

Letters From Iwo Jima

Life (1999)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Midnight Cowboy

Mississippi Burning

Moneyball

Nanny Mcphee

Oblivion

Platoon

Pixels

Red Corner

Return Of The Seven

Road House (1989)

Ronin

Serenity (2005)

Stargate

Some Like It Hot

The Birdcage

The Brothers (2001)

The Greatest Showman

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Perfect Guy

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

Twins

Valkyrie

White Chicks

Dino Dex Part 3

June 5th

The Accountant 2

June 12th

American Thunder Nascar To Le Mans

Deep Cover (2025)

June 13th

ROMCON: Who the F* is Jason Porter?

June 15th

The Chosen: Last Supper

June 18th

We Were Liars

June 20th

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

June 21st

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams

June 23rd

Giada in My Kitchen

Head Over Heels (2025)

June 25th

Countdown (2025)

June 27th

Nosferatu (2024)

June 29th

All That We Loved S1

Another Miss Oh S1

Her Private Life S1

Melting Me Softly S1

Military Prosecutor Doberman S1

Mouse S1

The Heavenly Idol S1

The Killer’s Shopping List S1

Touch Your Heart S1

Work Later, Drink Now S1

June 30th

Rings

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage