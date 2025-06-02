The Accountant 2 Gets Streaming Premiere Date (Just a Month After Theaters)

A little over a month ago, Ben Affleck’s action protagonist Christian Wolff returned to the big screen for one of the genre’s most highly anticipated sequels in some time. The Accountant 2 debuted on the big screen on April 25th and received an even warmer reception than its 2016 predecessor. After winning over fans and grossing more than $100 million at the box office, The Accountant 2 is already set to make its streaming debut.

On Tuesday, Amazon MGM announced that The Accountant 2 is about to make its streaming debut on Prime Video. That the film will be on Prime is obviously not a surprise, but it may catch you off-guard to realize how soon the streaming date actually is. According to Amazon’s press release, The Accountant 2 will begin streaming on Thursday, June 5th.

That’s just a few days away, so a lot of folks are going to get the chance to watch The Accountant 2 online much sooner than they may have anticipated. It’s also worth noting that the streaming premiere is just a little over a month after The Accountant 2 first made its theatrical debut. While a lot of studios are continuing to make the theatrical windows for their film longer, Amazon is content to get its IP onto its own streaming service as quickly as possible. At least The Accountant 2 got a theatrical release, seeing as how other Amazon IP titles like Road House and Another Simple Favor were sent exclusively to streaming.

The Accountant 2 reteams Affleck with director Gavin O’Connor and writer Dubuque for another action story about his titular accountant. This sequel is very different from its predecessor, though, as it focuses a lot more on the partnership of Christian and his brother, Brax, played by Jon Bernthal. This makes The Accountant 2 feel a lot more like a road trip buddy movie fused with a high octane action-thriller, creating even more fun than most fans were expecting.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Accountant 2 below.

“Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to ‘find the accountant,’ Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

Are you looking forward to catching The Accountant 2 on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments!