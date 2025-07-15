Prime Video Has Horror Fans Ready for Halloween With New Movie

The road to Halloween has officially begun! Yes, it’s still July, but TJ Maxx is already putting out its Halloween decor and that marks the start of Spooky Season for most of us. We’re all already looking ahead to the end of the heat and the start of fall, which makes this a great time to start watching movies to get us in an eerie mood. Fortunately, Prime Video just added a movie that serves as a perfect kickoff to Halloween marathons.
Amazon’s streaming service recently added the criminally underseen Haunt, a 2019 slasher movie from filmmaking duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers of A Quiet Place. The film had a limited release in 2019 and earned just over $2 million, but it had great reviews and has been steadily building a cult audience over time. Thanks to Prime Video, Haunt is now easier to find than ever.
If you aren’t familiar, Haunt is set on Halloween night and follows a group of friends who visit a haunted house. The house promises to cater scares individually to every patron, making it one of the most terrifying Halloween experiences around. As the friends find out, however, those working at the house have sinister intentions, and what began as a fun way to spend the holiday quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse.
Despite having only a limited run and small success in theaters, Haunt has been a winner online over the last six years. The film was Shudder’s biggest addition of 2019, and has bounced around to different services since then. In addition to Prime Video, Haunt is also available on free services like Kanopy, Hoopla, and The Roku Channel.
Haunt isn’t the only movie to land on Prime Video’s streaming lineup in recent weeks. The start of July was huge for the service, with dozens of new movie titles all arriving at the same time. You can check out the full list of those July 1st Prime additions below.
