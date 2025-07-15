Prime Video Has Horror Fans Ready for Halloween With New Movie

The road to Halloween has officially begun! Yes, it’s still July, but TJ Maxx is already putting out its Halloween decor and that marks the start of Spooky Season for most of us. We’re all already looking ahead to the end of the heat and the start of fall, which makes this a great time to start watching movies to get us in an eerie mood. Fortunately, Prime Video just added a movie that serves as a perfect kickoff to Halloween marathons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon’s streaming service recently added the criminally underseen Haunt, a 2019 slasher movie from filmmaking duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers of A Quiet Place. The film had a limited release in 2019 and earned just over $2 million, but it had great reviews and has been steadily building a cult audience over time. Thanks to Prime Video, Haunt is now easier to find than ever.

Play video

If you aren’t familiar, Haunt is set on Halloween night and follows a group of friends who visit a haunted house. The house promises to cater scares individually to every patron, making it one of the most terrifying Halloween experiences around. As the friends find out, however, those working at the house have sinister intentions, and what began as a fun way to spend the holiday quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Despite having only a limited run and small success in theaters, Haunt has been a winner online over the last six years. The film was Shudder’s biggest addition of 2019, and has bounced around to different services since then. In addition to Prime Video, Haunt is also available on free services like Kanopy, Hoopla, and The Roku Channel.

New on Prime Video

Haunt isn’t the only movie to land on Prime Video’s streaming lineup in recent weeks. The start of July was huge for the service, with dozens of new movie titles all arriving at the same time. You can check out the full list of those July 1st Prime additions below.

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Bridge Too Far

A Fish Called Wanda

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bandits

Blown Away

Blue Crush

Blue Velvet

Colors

Creed II

Death Warrant

Double Impact

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Every Day

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Fiddler On the Roof

Gladiator

Hart’s War

Hidden Figures

Hoodlum

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

It Came from Outer Space

K-PAX

Leaving Las Vegas

Licorice Pizza

Little Fockers

Little Man

Mad Max

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mystic Pizza

No Country for Old Men

No Way Out

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paths Of Glory

Rings

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Salt

Saving Private Ryan

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment

The Bone Collector

The Bounty Hunter

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Funhouse

The Great Train Robbery

The Horse Soldiers

The House Bunny

The Hustle

The Informant!

The Perfect Storm

The Usual Suspects

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage

Sherlock S1

Shooter S1-3