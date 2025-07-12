When it comes to television offerings, Prime Video doesn’t hold back. The streamer offers a wide selection of both classics and Prime originals in every genre, from sci-fi anthologies to game shows and everything in between. With so many shows to pick from, choosing one to watch while you unwind after a hard day at work can be a daunting task. Sure, you could go with something from Prime’s top 10, but then you’d be missing out on some of the hidden gems lurking in the shadows. Hidden gems like the ones on this list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading and you’ll find the solution to your streaming woes. We’ve put together a list of fantastic titles that might not have been on your radar but are guaranteed to offer an entertaining escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Grab a beverage or a snack and get comfy because here are 10 great TV shows hiding on Prime Video that you can stream right now.

1) Freaks and Geeks

Freaks and Geeks is one of those shows that was more influential than it was popular. The Paul Feig-created coming-of-age dramady launched the careers of several successful actors such as Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, John Francis Daley, James Franco, Busy Philips, and Martin Starr. The show also introduced audiences to the comedic voice of Judd Apatow years before The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up made him a household name.

Despite being one of the funniest and painfully accurate depictions of High School we’ve ever seen, Freaks and Geeks was cancelled after only one season. Over 25 years later, we’re still not over it, but on the plus side, with only 18 episodes, Freaks and Geeks is the perfect show to binge over a lazy weekend.

2) Monsters

Let’s be honest, if you’re looking for the best horror-adjacent anthology on Prime Video, you should probably stream The Twilight Zone. If, however, you’ve already blown through all five seasons of the black and white sci-fi classic and don’t mind something a little more low-brow than Monsters is the show for you.

Something of an anti-Twilight Zone, Monsters isn’t concerned with exploring any existential quandaries or delivering moral lessons. Instead, Monsters — like its title suggests — is all about delivering scares via a gaggle of creepy crawlies, beastly beasties, and ghastly ghouls. Featuring brain-eating horrors from space, man-eating beds, and many other grotesque creatures, Monsters is one show that more than lives up to its name.

3) Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time, but it can be a bit too cerebral at times. Luckily, Prime Video created a version of the classic game show for those of us more familiar with IMDB than Encyclopædia Britannica. Hosted by SNL alum Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy! features categories such as TikTok, Met Gala Moments, and Ode to Dogs, with questions ranging from what three qualifications follow “Looking for a man in finance…” to the real name of the dog that played Bruiser in Legally Blonde.

Don’t get us wrong, we still love watching the eggheads on regular Jeopardy! fight over who has a higher I.Q., but it’s nice to know there’s finally a game show for us couch potatoes.

4) Pee-wee’s Playhouse

Pee-wee’s Playhouse is a show that’s almost impossible to describe, but if we had to take a crack at it, we’d say it’s like an acid trip filtered through a 1950s sitcom and coated in a generous layer of camp. Created by the late Paul Reubens, Pee-wee’s Playhouse is the only place on TV that you can find a talking chair hanging out with a Pterodactyl while a genie head in a box grants wishes.

Although categorized as a children’s show during its initial run, Playhouse has more than enough to offer older viewers, particularly those who enjoy visiting the dispensary before binge-watching Adult Swim — if you catch our drift.

5) Bridget & Eamon

If you love the Britcoms on Prime Video but have already burnt through Fleabag and The Office, you need to give Bridget & Eamon a try. Set in 1980s Ireland, yet strangely accessible to modern American audiences, Bridget & Eamon follows an unhappily married couple as they engage in inspired shenanigans, such as selling black market prophylactics and starting a pirate radio station in their living room.

The series is full of the dry humor and inspired lunacy that our neighbors across the pond specialize in, but with a distinctly Irish spin. If you like shows like Father Ted and Keeping Up Appearances, then Bridget & Eamon is right up your alley.

6) Paper Girls

Paper Girls is a Prime Video original that follows four young women in 1988 on a twisted time-travel journey with life-and-death stakes. While out delivering newspapers the morning after Halloween, four girls are catapulted forward in time to 2019. Suddenly, the paper girls are caught in a war between two factions of time-jumpers and forced to interact with their future selves while searching for a way back home.

If you’re looking for a fun sci-fi adventure that puts a new spin on Back to the Future, you can’t go wrong with Paper Girls.

7) All in the Family

You may assume, based on all the “you could never make this show today,” memes, that All in the Family is some kind of offensive dinosaur full of plotlines that wouldn’t fly with modern television viewers. In reality, it’s the complete opposite. All in the Family tackles hot-button issues like racism, feminism, and LGBTQIA+ rights in a thoughtful, often progressive manner that will have you questioning if it really came from the ’70s. But don’t worry, the show is never so concerned with social issues that it forgets to be laugh-out-loud funny.

So why the memes? Blame Archie. All in the Family‘s protagonist, conservative loudmouth Archie Bunker, is meant to be an example of a close-minded bigot, a comic relief version of how not to act in polite society. Unfortunately, there are fans who identify with Archie Bunker, missing the entire point of the show. For everyone else, we highly recommend checking out this classic sitcom.

8) Xena: Warrior Princess

What do you get when you combine Sam Raimi, Greek Mythology, beautiful New Zealand scenery, and a heroine responsible for confusing an entire generation of women? The answer is Xena: Warrior Princess a ’90s action adventure staple starring Lucy Lawless.

Xena followed the title character as she fought Gods, monsters, and men in a fantasy world loosely based on Ancient Greece. The show might have been a bit cheesy, but it was always entertaining thanks to Lawless and her willingness to go from silly to deadly whenever the script called for it. If you have a Prime Video subscription and a soft spot for a time when TV protagonists didn’t take themselves so seriously, give Xena: Warrior Princess a watch.

9) Game Theory

Have you ever wondered how much Peach’s castle is worth or which version of Link has the best weapons? If so, then Game Theory has you covered. YouTuber Matthew Patrick, better known as MatPat, started Game Theory in 2011 as a series where he could solve some of gaming’s biggest mysteries. Each episode is carefully constructed using data and theories based on hours of research and experimentation. If you’re curious about some of the cryptic lore behind Five Nights at Freddy’s or just want to know how fast Sonic the Hedgehog is, this is the show for you.

10) Undone

Undone is the most mindblowing show that no one ever talks about. A surreal waking dream of a series with the same rotoscoped look as A Scanner Darkly, Undone is as beautiful as it is mind-bending. When Alma (Rosa Salazar) experiences a near-fatal car accident, she gains the ability to manipulate time and space. From there, the series takes the viewer on a trippy journey as Alma uses her newfound powers to investigate her father’s death 20 years prior.

Undone presents Alma’s time-twisting ability as a possible side effect of schizophrenia, deftly keeping the viewer guessing until the last possible moment. The show’s portrayal of mental illness is one of the best on television, and it’s yet another reason to recommend it.

Undone is not for everyone, but if it sounds like it might be for you, we encourage you to fire up your smart device of choice and give the first episode a spin. It just might end up being your new favorite show.